Devin Booker Previews "Just Don" Nike Book 2 PE Inspired Kentucky

Devin Booker just previewed another Nike Book 2 PE, and this one carries a personal story. The "Just Don" PE pays direct tribute to Don C's iconic Air Jordan 2 collaboration from 2015. Booker actually wore those Air Jordan 2s during his time at Kentucky.

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 was a statement piece during Booker's Kentucky days, with pairs selling for upwards of $1,000 on the resale market. Consequently, the decision to recreate that energy on his own signature shoe feels completely intentional.

The Nike Book 2 "Just Don" PE dresses the entire silhouette in a tonal royal blue. Furthermore, it features a quilted leather upper that directly mirrors Don C's original Air Jordan 2 design. The Swoosh also receives the same blue treatment, keeping everything monochromatic throughout.

Additionally, Booker shared the shoe ahead of a playoff game, which only amplified the moment. Book previewed the PE ahead of a playoff matchup, giving the shoe an even bigger stage.

Meanwhile, this is just the latest in a long line of Book 2 PEs Booker has been rotating through the 2026 season. Each one tells a different story from his career. This one, however, feels the most personal of all.

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 remains one of the most beloved Jordan Brand collabs of its era. Seeing it reborn on Booker's signature shoe closes a full circle.

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Nike Book 2 PE "Just Don"

The Nike Book 2 "Just Don" PE is a head-to-toe royal blue statement piece. The quilted leather upper directly mirrors the diamond stitching pattern found on Don C's iconic 2015 Air Jordan 2 collaboration.

The Swoosh, laces, tongue, midsole, and outsole all match in the same saturated blue, creating a completely monochromatic look. The quilted texture gives the low-top silhouette a premium, almost luxury feel that stands apart from standard performance basketball footwear.