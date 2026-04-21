Devin Booker Previews "Just Don" Nike Book 2 PE Inspired Kentucky

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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Devin Booker previewed a royal blue quilted Nike Book 2 PE inspired by Don C's 2015 Air Jordan 2 collab, a shoe he personally wore.

Devin Booker just previewed another Nike Book 2 PE, and this one carries a personal story. The "Just Don" PE pays direct tribute to Don C's iconic Air Jordan 2 collaboration from 2015. Booker actually wore those Air Jordan 2s during his time at Kentucky.

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 was a statement piece during Booker's Kentucky days, with pairs selling for upwards of $1,000 on the resale market. Consequently, the decision to recreate that energy on his own signature shoe feels completely intentional.

The Nike Book 2 "Just Don" PE dresses the entire silhouette in a tonal royal blue. Furthermore, it features a quilted leather upper that directly mirrors Don C's original Air Jordan 2 design. The Swoosh also receives the same blue treatment, keeping everything monochromatic throughout.

Additionally, Booker shared the shoe ahead of a playoff game, which only amplified the moment. Book previewed the PE ahead of a playoff matchup, giving the shoe an even bigger stage.

Meanwhile, this is just the latest in a long line of Book 2 PEs Booker has been rotating through the 2026 season. Each one tells a different story from his career. This one, however, feels the most personal of all.

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 remains one of the most beloved Jordan Brand collabs of its era. Seeing it reborn on Booker's signature shoe closes a full circle.

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Nike Book 2 PE "Just Don"

The Nike Book 2 "Just Don" PE is a head-to-toe royal blue statement piece. The quilted leather upper directly mirrors the diamond stitching pattern found on Don C's iconic 2015 Air Jordan 2 collaboration.

The Swoosh, laces, tongue, midsole, and outsole all match in the same saturated blue, creating a completely monochromatic look. The quilted texture gives the low-top silhouette a premium, almost luxury feel that stands apart from standard performance basketball footwear.

It's a shoe built on nostalgia both for a landmark sneaker collab and for Booker's own college days at Kentucky, where he first wore those original Just Don 2s.

Read More: Roman Reigns Gets Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Gift From Jordan Brand

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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