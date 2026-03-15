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Fragment Design Puts Its Stamp On The Nike Book 2
The Fragment x Nike Book 2 is dropping in days, featuring an all-black build with a chrome Swoosh and Fragment's lightning bolt.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 15, 2026