Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" Pays Tribute To A Classic

The Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" merges outdoor heritage with Devin Booker’s signature sneaker, and official images are finally here. This release takes inspiration from the 1991 Air Mowabb "Twine", blending classic hiking aesthetics with modern basketball performance. Tinker Hatfield’s original design influence is evident, from the earthy tan nubuck upper to the rugged textile build. Black and orange accents on the branding and Swoosh add contrast, while a pop of teal on the collar stays true to the OG Mowabb theme. The "Air Book" branding on the heel ties it back to Booker’s growing sneaker line.

The speckled grey midsole enhances the sneaker’s ACG-inspired aesthetic, giving it a rugged, trail-ready vibe. A durable rubber outsole ensures solid traction for both on-court action and casual wear. While designed for performance, the Book 1 "Mowabb" carries a versatile, lifestyle-friendly appeal that makes it a standout off the hardwood. Nike continues to innovate with Booker’s first signature model, and this Mowabb-inspired colorway is a perfect nod to the past while pushing the line forward. Expect this pair to release soon, with more details on availability coming soon. Stay locked in for updates as the launch approaches.

Nike Book 1 “Mowabb”
Nike-Book-1-Mowabb-IF2406-200-Release-Date
Image via Nike

The sneakers sit on a black rubber outsole, paired with a speckled grey midsole that enhances the rugged aesthetic. The uppers combine a durable tan textile base with matching tan nubuck overlays, creating a seamless and structured design. A bold black Nike Swoosh with an orange outline adds a striking contrast on the sides. Completing the look, the tongue features a vibrant BOOK logo, accented with teal details for an eye-catching pop of color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” will be released in March of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they are released. With its nod to the classic Air Mowabb, this release is sure to appeal to both basketball fans and ACG enthusiasts alike.

Nike-Book-1-Mowabb-IF2406-200-Release-Date-1
Image via Nike
Nike-Book-1-Mowabb-IF2406-200-Release-Date-4
Image via Nike

