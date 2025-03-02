Just Released: Nike Book 1 “Mowabb”

Devin Booker’s signature line continues to evolve, blending basketball and lifestyle aesthetics. The latest Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” takes inspiration from the 1991 Air Mowabb “Twine,” a classic designed for outdoor exploration. Known for its rugged look and all-terrain capabilities, the original Mowabb was a favorite among hikers and ACG enthusiasts. Now, that same adventurous spirit lands on Booker’s first signature sneaker. The Nike Book 1 debuted as a performance basketball shoe but has quickly gained traction as a stylish off-court option. The “Mowabb” edition embraces earthy tones and trail-ready materials, paying tribute to Nike’s legendary ACG heritage.

This colorway highlights the connection between performance and lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate versatility in their footwear. Official images reveal the unique mix of textures and colors that make this pair stand out. The combination of tan, black, teal, and speckled grey nods directly to the Mowabb’s signature style. From the stitched Swoosh to the rugged sole, every detail reinforces the outdoor-inspired theme. These photos confirm that the Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” is a thoughtful tribute to both basketball culture and outdoor exploration.

Nike Book 1 “Mowabb”

Image via Nike

The sneakers features a tan suede upper paired with woven textile panels for a rugged yet refined look. A black leather Swoosh outlined in orange adds contrast, while teal accents on the collar and tongue bring a pop of color. The speckled grey midsole nods to the classic ACG aesthetic, while a durable black outsole ensures traction. Pull tabs on the heel complete the outdoorsy vibe.

The Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” was just released on March 1st, 2025. Also, these sneakers have a retail price of $150 at official retailers.

Image via Nike