Just Released: Nike Book 1 “Mowabb”

BY Ben Atkinson 41 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-book-1-mowabb-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” pays tribute to the classic 1991 Air Mowabb “Twine” with earthy tones, rugged materials, and ACG-inspired details.

Devin Booker’s signature line continues to evolve, blending basketball and lifestyle aesthetics. The latest Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” takes inspiration from the 1991 Air Mowabb “Twine,” a classic designed for outdoor exploration. Known for its rugged look and all-terrain capabilities, the original Mowabb was a favorite among hikers and ACG enthusiasts. Now, that same adventurous spirit lands on Booker’s first signature sneaker. The Nike Book 1 debuted as a performance basketball shoe but has quickly gained traction as a stylish off-court option. The “Mowabb” edition embraces earthy tones and trail-ready materials, paying tribute to Nike’s legendary ACG heritage.

This colorway highlights the connection between performance and lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate versatility in their footwear. Official images reveal the unique mix of textures and colors that make this pair stand out. The combination of tan, black, teal, and speckled grey nods directly to the Mowabb’s signature style. From the stitched Swoosh to the rugged sole, every detail reinforces the outdoor-inspired theme. These photos confirm that the Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” is a thoughtful tribute to both basketball culture and outdoor exploration.

Read More: The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This April

Nike Book 1 “Mowabb”
nike-book-1-mowabb-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The sneakers features a tan suede upper paired with woven textile panels for a rugged yet refined look. A black leather Swoosh outlined in orange adds contrast, while teal accents on the collar and tongue bring a pop of color. The speckled grey midsole nods to the classic ACG aesthetic, while a durable black outsole ensures traction. Pull tabs on the heel complete the outdoorsy vibe.

Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” Release Date

The Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” was just released on March 1st, 2025. Also, these sneakers have a retail price of $150 at official retailers.

nike-book-1-mowabb-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-book-1-mowabb-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 Cincinnati Bearcats PE Is A Gold-Laced Exclusive

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" Pays Tribute To A Classic 358
Nike-Book-1-Mowabb-IF2406-200 Sneakers Nike Book 1 “Mowabb” Pays Homage To A Classic ACG Icon 329
Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks Sneakers Devin Booker Wears Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" PE: Photos 968
Nike-Book-1-Neon-Air-Max-95-HJ4388-001 Sneakers Devin Booker’s Latest Nike Book 1 Is A Bold Statement 437