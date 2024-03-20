Devin Booker Wears Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" PE: Photos

Devin Booker recently caught the attention of sneaker enthusiasts when he was spotted wearing a Player's Edition of his signature Nike Book 1 sneakers. This special edition boasts a unique "Mowabb" colorway, inspired by the iconic Nike ACG Air Mowabb "Twine". Further, the sneaker features earthy tones reminiscent of the outdoor adventure aesthetic of the Air Mowabb, with shades of brown, green, and orange. There has been a huge amount of excitement generated by Booker's on-court debut of the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" PE.

Despite these not being released, as history has shown, nothing is impossible in the world of sneaker culture. With enough demand and interest, there's always a possibility that Nike could reconsider and make this exclusive colorway available to the public. Booker's choice to wear the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" PE highlights the versatility and appeal of his signature sneaker line.

"Mowabb" Nike Book 1 PE

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 17: A detail view of the Nike basketball shoes worn by Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on March 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

As you can see, the sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole with a grey midsole. Further, the midsole features speckles. The uppers of the sneakers are made from a gold/yellow upper. The Nike Swoosh is black and features orange lining, with a smaller Swoosh next to it. Blue accents are under the laces and near the top of the sneaker.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" PE is not currently available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans, at the moment, for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

