Drake Loses A Fortune On The World Cup Final

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Drake continues to bet on sporting events, and unfortunately, the World Cup Final was not fruitful for him.

Drake has his very own multi-million-dollar endorsement deal with Stake. The gambling company has become a massive success over the past few years, and Drizzy is a huge reason for that. He is by far their most famous celebrity endorser, and he is always placing wagers on major sporting events.

For instance, on Saturday, he revealed that he bet a total of $1.5 million on the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. Drake put his money on Argentina, seeing as though they were the underdogs. He also wagered that they would win in regulation time, which increased his potential winnings multiplier to 3.45.

However, things did not work out for the famous artist. Instead, his wager came up exceptionally short. Argentina was unable to put up much of a fight, with zero shots on goal the entire game.

In the end, Argentina was able to push the game to Extra Time thanks to some superb goaltending. That said, Spain's attack was too much to handle, and the defending champs fell by a score of 1-0.

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Drake Makes A Bad Bet

Drake's bet wasn't even close to coming true. Once again, he has cursed another team, all while losing seven figures in the process. If it weren't for his obligations to Stake, you have to wonder if he would continue subjecting himself to this kind of monetary torture.

As for the World Cup Final, it was one of the worst in a long time. Argentina didn't come to play, and Spain played with their food for far too long. It was a horror show for the fans, and the political spectacle that followed suit was something very few actually cared for.

Had the World Cup ended at the Group Stage, one could make the argument that this was one of the greatest ever.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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