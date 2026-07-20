Drake Loses A Fortune On The World Cup Final

Drake has his very own multi-million-dollar endorsement deal with Stake. The gambling company has become a massive success over the past few years, and Drizzy is a huge reason for that. He is by far their most famous celebrity endorser, and he is always placing wagers on major sporting events.

For instance, on Saturday, he revealed that he bet a total of $1.5 million on the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. Drake put his money on Argentina, seeing as though they were the underdogs. He also wagered that they would win in regulation time, which increased his potential winnings multiplier to 3.45.

However, things did not work out for the famous artist. Instead, his wager came up exceptionally short. Argentina was unable to put up much of a fight, with zero shots on goal the entire game.

In the end, Argentina was able to push the game to Extra Time thanks to some superb goaltending. That said, Spain's attack was too much to handle, and the defending champs fell by a score of 1-0.

Drake Makes A Bad Bet

Drake's bet wasn't even close to coming true. Once again, he has cursed another team, all while losing seven figures in the process. If it weren't for his obligations to Stake, you have to wonder if he would continue subjecting himself to this kind of monetary torture.

As for the World Cup Final, it was one of the worst in a long time. Argentina didn't come to play, and Spain played with their food for far too long. It was a horror show for the fans, and the political spectacle that followed suit was something very few actually cared for.