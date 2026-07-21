Drake and Sexyy Red have been collaborators since 2023, and there is no denying that the two are fans of one another. Furthermore, Sexyy Red has consistently made the joke that the two are together. However, it always seems like more of an inside joke between friends than a serious declaration of love.

If you were tuned into the World Cup on Sunday, you may have seen Drake and Sexyy Red sitting with each other. Argentina was taking on Spain, with the latter coming through with a 1-0 victory in Extra Time.

However, in many ways, it was Sexyy Red who was the big winner of the day. Why? Well, it's all because Drake ended up buying her a brand-new red Birkin bag, which she flaunted on social media.

Drake And Sexyy Red Continue Their Friendship

Image via X

"First date kinda nervous," Sexyy Red wrote. "THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING."

Sexyy Red posted a plethora of photos of her and Drake looking exceptionally happy together. Even Drake himself was cheesing while giving Sexyy Red her new bag.

It's certainly a good time to be Drake. His new album ICEMAN is considered to be one of the best of the entire year so far. Furthermore, his sales have been off the charts, with ICEMAN now platinum eligible. He also gave us some hit songs with "Janice STFU" and "Shabang."

It is proof that Drake is still at the top of his game, even despite some of the missteps he has made throughout the 2020s. He's back outside, and it feels like he's not done dropping music this year.