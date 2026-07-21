Drake Cops Sexyy Red A New Birkin For Their Date To The World Cup Final

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake and Sexyy Red have a great friendship going, and it led to a date to the World Cup Final on Sunday afternoon.

Drake and Sexyy Red have been collaborators since 2023, and there is no denying that the two are fans of one another. Furthermore, Sexyy Red has consistently made the joke that the two are together. However, it always seems like more of an inside joke between friends than a serious declaration of love.

If you were tuned into the World Cup on Sunday, you may have seen Drake and Sexyy Red sitting with each other. Argentina was taking on Spain, with the latter coming through with a 1-0 victory in Extra Time.

However, in many ways, it was Sexyy Red who was the big winner of the day. Why? Well, it's all because Drake ended up buying her a brand-new red Birkin bag, which she flaunted on social media.

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Drake And Sexyy Red Continue Their Friendship
Screenshot 2026-07-21 081912
Image via X

"First date kinda nervous," Sexyy Red wrote. "THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING."

Sexyy Red posted a plethora of photos of her and Drake looking exceptionally happy together. Even Drake himself was cheesing while giving Sexyy Red her new bag.

It's certainly a good time to be Drake. His new album ICEMAN is considered to be one of the best of the entire year so far. Furthermore, his sales have been off the charts, with ICEMAN now platinum eligible. He also gave us some hit songs with "Janice STFU" and "Shabang."

It is proof that Drake is still at the top of his game, even despite some of the missteps he has made throughout the 2020s. He's back outside, and it feels like he's not done dropping music this year.

Ultimately, the hip-hop world will be keeping its eyes on Drake as the Summer goes by.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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