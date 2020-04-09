birkin
- RelationshipsBurna Boy Gifts Jada Kingdom A Birkin BagFive-digit bags appear to be in the air in Jamaica.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearChaney Jones Thanks Kanye West For Rare Metallic Silver Birkin BagYe knows how to give a great gift.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsKanye West Gives Julia Fox & Friends Baby Birkins As Party FavorsJulia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday with new boyfriend Kanye West, and he went all out for her and her friends.By Jordan Schenkman
- HNHH TVDreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag CollectionDreamDoll unpacks one of her multiple Birkin bags and shows off tons of jewelry, 3 phones, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCardi B Shows Off Kulture's New $48K Custom Hermès Birkin BagCardi B showed off a new Birkin bag she got for Kulture on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- GramCardi B Shows Off Extensive Birkin Collection With Dozens Of Bags On DisplayThe rapper isn't kidding when she says she loves these luxury purses.By Erika Marie
- GramCardi B Shows Off Birkin Collection To New Migos SongCardi B’s love for the bag seems to have inspired a Migos chorus.By Taya Coates
- MusicAkademiks Weighs In On Saweetie & Quavo Elevator Fight: "Toxic & Abusive ASF"He reportedly tweeted that they were fighting over a Birkin & added that their romance "only look good on the gram."By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin BagsFuture sports a sensational pair of Birkinstock sandals, made from deconstructed and flattened Birkin bags.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsCardi B Finally Shows Off Her $88K Purse & Folks Aren't ImpressedThe infamous $88,000 purse that Cardi B has been going on-and-on about has finally arrived.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSaweetie Explains Controversial Birkin Bag CommentsSaweetie revisits her Birkin bag comment that sparked a wild social media debate a few weeks ago.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearT.I. Agrees With Lil Durk's Stance On Birkin BagsT.I. co-signs Lil Durk's message about Birkin bags.By Alex Zidel
- RandomLil Yachty Says He Started The Birkin TrendLil Yachty thinks he's to blame for the ridiculous Birkin debate on social media.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearCardi B & Offset Weigh In On Birkin Debate After Spending $128K On BagsCardi B and Offset spend $128K on Birkin bags, speaking on the social media debate surrounding them.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsYK Osiris & Safaree Chime In On Saweetie's Viral Birkin Bag CommentYK Osiris takes no issue with the Birkin bag demand while Safaree requires a woman to "put some work in."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYaya Mayweather Offers Her Take On Saweetie & Quavo-Inspired Birkin DebateYaya Mayweather gives her educated take on the "Birkin" topic, inspired by Saweetie and Quavo's comments.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSaweetie & Quavo's Birkin Comment Has Fans IrritatedSaweetie and Quavo's Birkin PSA was not received well by their respective fanbases.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos Debut New Song "Birkin" & People Claim They Fell OffThe Migos performed their new song "Birkin" at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which has people saying that the group has fallen off.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion With Custom Birkin Bag To Celebrate "WAP"The bag was painted all over and even had a handwritten message from Cardi on the bottom.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQuavo Has Kris Jenner Deliver His Mom A Birthday MessageQuavo buys his mother two Birkin bags for her birthday, also getting Kris Jenner to deliver a personalized message for her.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsCardi B Defends Offset's Birkin Bag Gift For KultureCardi B speaks out after the internet criticizes her and Offset for getting their 2-year-old daughter a Birkin bag.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSaweetie's Reaction To Quavo's Surprise Birthday Gifts Is PricelessSaweetie celebrated her 27th birthday on Thursday, and her man Quavo surprised her with not one, but two Birkin bags as a birthday gift.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDrake Has A Closet Full Of Birkin Bags In His Mansion For His Future WifeDrake has been collecting Hermès Birkin handbags over the years so that he can give them to his future wife one day.By Lynn S.