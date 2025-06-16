Gunna's Birkin Bag Birthday Gift Sparks Social Media Debate

BY Cole Blake 82 Views
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Gunna celebrated his 32nd birthday with family and friends, last week, after dropping his new single, "Won't Stop."

Gunna was gifted a Birkin bag at a celebration for his 32nd birthday over the weekend. In a viral video of the party, he expresses his excitement for the gift while surrounded by friends and family.

As the video has been circulating online, fans have been having mixed reactions to the gift. "I must be Unc, old and washed but as a man I don’t want a birkin bag ever for my birthday or any type of gift," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) when 2Cool2Blog shared the clip. One more wrote: "Buying white owned bags in 2025 is wild to me when you are Black!!"

Other fans were much more positive. "I know he happy. Gunna love some designer anything lol. Happy birthday to bro tho," one fan posted. One more came to his defense, writing: "Men are in the comments crashing out about someone receiving a bag as a gift but will turn around in the next breath and say women are too emotional."

Read More: Gunna Reportedly Scores Historic Streaming Debut For New Single "Won't Stop"

Gunna's "Won't Stop"

Gunna's birthday party comes after he released the single, "Won't Stop," last week. It got off the an immediate hot start on Spotify, achieving 1.03 million first-day streams on the platform, according to NFR Podcast. The release comes as he continues to prepare for the release of a new studio album.

Taking to Instagram back in April, he shared a video of himself getting to work in the studio with the caption: “IM OTW ! ALBUM SOON !” A month later, he seemed to hint at dropping the project at some point in June. “06/ /2025 !!!” he teased on Instagram. It will mark his first studio album since dropping One of Wun in 2024.

Fans of Gunna will be able to catch him perform, this weekend, at HOT 97’s Summer Jam at the Prudential Center. Other artists on the lineup include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, GloRilla, Jim Jones, Ja Rule, Cash Cobain, and many more.

Read More: Young Thug Ignores Fan Claiming They Confronted Gunna About Alleged Snitching

