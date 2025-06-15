Gunna Reportedly Scores Historic Streaming Debut For New Single "Won't Stop"

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Gunna is dropping a new album sometime soon, and it seems like fans are more ready than ever to hear it for themselves.

Following his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, Gunna has maintained a pretty consistent and celebrated presence in hip-hop this decade. He's dropped a record every year so far in the 2020s save for '21, and it looks like 2025 will not be another exception.

Gunna has a new album on the way, albeit without a solid release date just yet, However, he did tease via Instagram that it will come out this month, so we'll see if June ends up bringing us more heat.

At least we have one new release from the College Park rapper to talk about this month. Gunna's new song "Won't Stop" is fresh and high-flying, something that its Spotify debut certainly reflects.

According to NFR Podcast on Twitter, the new song debuted with 1.03 million first-day streams on the platform. This reportedly makes it his biggest solo song debut so far on the streaming service, although other Twitter accounts like Hip Hop All Day questioned this statistic's veracity. It's unclear if it refers to single releases, cuts on which Wunna is the only artist, or something else. Either way, this is a solid performance out the gate ahead of a brand new LP.

Gunna "GOT DAMN"

Elsewhere, this follows other recent Gunna singles like "GOT DAMN," which is a bit more moody and chilled-out by comparison. We don't know how many of these will end up on whatever his next album is. But in any case, fans seem quite satisfied with the output and direction so far.

Despite all this excitement, many rap fans out there still have narratives around the 32-year-old that they can't let go of. Gunna's rumored hip-hop rifts, namely with his mentor Young Thug, have dominated the discourse around him for years now.

Still, for every fan complaining about snitching allegations, there's another who just wants the bangers to keep on coming. Hopefully the next album delivers in this regard.

With all that in mind, take these debut streaming reports with a little grain of salt. No matter what the numbers say, it seems like we're in for a treat coming very soon.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
