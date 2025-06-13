Gunna Doesn't Let Anything Stand In The Way In "Won't Stop"

Gunna has already proven that he can overcome adversity and allegations, but he isn't done yet with proving everyone wrong in the magnetic new single "Won't Stop."

Over the hypnotizing production, Gunna creates defiant anthem that asserts his resilience and sharpens his identity. He raps about his survival tactics with all the odds stacked against you. Clearly speaking to a similar situation in 2023 that has had long lasting affects on him in Atlanta til this day.

The confident lyricism by the Atlanta superstar remains undeniable. His unstoppable hitmaking abilities has converted other Atlanta artists to collaborate with him again.

He addresses the backlash from the YSL RICO case without apology, subtly brushing off the noise. Rather than dwell on public opinion, Gunna pivots toward evolution—touting growth, wealth, and mental discipline. The accusations haven’t shaken him; they’ve strengthened his resolve.

“Won’t Stop” captures Gunna at a crossroads between pressure and clarity. He wears his riches like armor, not ego. Even in triumph, he sounds solitary—aware that success invites both envy and doubt. Yet he keeps moving, grounded by purpose.

Gunna's next album follows a string of hits he has accumulated since his release from the infamous YSL RICO case in 2023.

"Won't Stop" - Gunna

