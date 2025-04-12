Gunna Refuses To Slow Down And Teases Brand New Album Coming Soon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 347 Views
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Gunna's last album was May 2024's "One Of Wun," and many fans hope this upcoming project lands during the summertime as well.

Fans looking forward to a HOT 97 Summer Jam performance from Georgia rapper Gunna in June might be in for some new live debuts. Much to the excitement of his die-hards, he recently took to Instagram with an exciting tease for his next album, indicating it's on the way. "IM OTW ! ALBUM SOON !" Wunna captioned a post of him getting off a helicopter on a beautiful island and working on music in the studio. This shows he's not letting up his pace, as his last album wasn't even a year ago. While One Of Wun did not make exactly the splash a Gift & a Curse did the previous year, that's because the YSL RICO case took up so much of the 2023 release's space.

Furthermore, what fans of the 31-year-old really appreciate these days is his consistency and dedication, so this new album announcement should satisfy that admiration. In addition to Gunna's personal routine and his expansion into new collaborative avenues, fresh solo material continues to resonate. It's been a big comeback to witness so far, and this next project might solidify the idea that we don't need that "comeback" moniker anymore.

Gunna Young Thug Beef

Sadly, it seems like the Gunna feud with his YSL mentor Young Thug is no closer to a resolution, even if it's a very unclear and vague rift to begin with. Things took a turn when the former took a plea deal in the collective's RICO case, something Thugger couldn't comment on from behind bars while other rappers voiced their disapproval. Whether it was subliminals or direct call-outs, a lot of folks weren't happy. Thug's tweet-and-delete dissing Wunna never really got a clarification either, so we're still in a gray area.

Meanwhile, this didn't stop other rappers from teasing collab albums with the Drip Season MC. Gunna and Offset might have a joint project on the way, although that's just a hint that might lead nowhere. It's certainly a more curious statement now that he confirmed he has another album coming soon. As such, we'll see what heat we come across when Wunna is ready to drop, whether it's this year or the next.

