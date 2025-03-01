Offset And Gunna Send Fans Into Frenzy By Teasing Joint Album

Offset has kept fans waiting. The rapper hasn't dropped an album since 2023, and has been teasing the release of Kiari for over a year. On Friday, however, Offset turned his attention to another album. A fan on Twitter questioned the Migos star about his alleged collab tape with Gunna. It was a shot in the dark, but it actually led to a promising update. Not only did the fan get an update from the rapper, but he indirectly got one from Gunna as well.

The fan in question @'d Offset on Twitter in inquire about the Gunna collab. "Where is that collab tape with Gunna?," he wrote. The Migos rapper quickly responded, quote tweeting the fan and providing two emojis. The first was a chef, and the second was a pan with food in it. In so many words, Offset made it clear that he was in the studio with Gunna, cooking up something promising. Some fans were unsure as to how concrete the response was, but Wunna seemingly backed it up. The polarizing rapper reposted it on his account, co-signing Offset's teaser.

Are Offset And Gunna Friends?

Offset has been teasing music with Gunna since October. The rapper previewed multiple songs with the YSL stalwart via Instagram, and hinted at having several more. These songs were positively received by, but there's been no updates whatsoever since. Offset's decision to work with Gunna has rubbed some fans the wrong way. Gunna has been criticized by several of his former peers, including Lil Baby, Future and Young Thug, since the YSL RICO case. Many have suggested the rapper is a rat, and have avoided getting in the studio with him.