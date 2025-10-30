Offset Announces Surprise Album Dropping On Halloween

At around 12 a.m. on Halloween 2017, Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin stunned the rap world with a surprise 10-song album. Without Warning has become somewhat of a classic, especially thanks to the nostalgia it's gone onto create. But the project was indeed just very strong overall.
Songs like "Ghostface Killers" with Travis Scott and "Rap Saved Me" with Quavo displayed just how much motion the trap subgenre had then. But the solo cuts like "My Choppa Hate N****s" and "Ric Flair Drip" were also standout.
To top it all off, there were some truly chilling and nightmarish beats across the board, making this a true Halloween-ready album. As a result, fans have hoped for a sequel. But while that may never happen, Offset could potentially be giving us a pseudo part two.
Caught by Kurrco, the former Migos rapper announced Haunted By Fame and it's similarly dropping on the spooky holiday at midnight. "HAUNTED BY FAME….TONIGHT," Offset captioned a post teasing a song from the project on Instagram.
This will mark a busy 2025 for the Georgia product, who's already put out his third solo studio LP this year with KIARI.
If the past is a sign, Haunted By Fame will hopefully focus on horror-tinged bangers.
Offset Gunna Collab Album
Fans are holding out for the same result with one fan on X writing, "Offset + Halloween release date?? We getting another classic." "Hope there’s some Without Warning style vibes on here [jack o' lantern emoji]," another adds.
Given that we just heard about this less than 24 hours ago, tracklist details, features, and producers are a mystery. Although, we predict the usual suspects will appear and hopefully Metro, who played an integral role in setting the tone for Without Warning.
But even if this isn't a "sequel," we still are excited regardless of what this album is being connected to.
This may not even be the last time we hear from Offset though within the next year or so. Following the releases of KIARI and The Last Wun, Gunna teased that a joint tape with his "prada dem" collaborator is in the works.