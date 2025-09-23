Gunna Confirms An Offset Joint Album Is In The Works

There are a lot of beloved tandems in modern hip-hop across all of its subgenres. You can argue who's the best all day long, but in the trap realm, there may not be a hotter duo than Gunna and Offset. Since about 2019, the Atlanta artists have dropped some of the more addicting bangers in that window.

The 2020s have been especially strong for them, with tracks like "prada dem" and "Style Rare," and the most recent additions in "Different Species" and "at my purest." The level of quality has led to fans clamoring for a full joint album between them and it seems we are on our way to getting one.

Per Kurrco, Gunna dropped this exciting bombshell during a one-night Apple Music event in Los Angeles yesterday. After performing songs from his latest album, The Last Wun, Ebro and Gunna had a mini Q&A.

During it, Wunna took a moment to shout out the former Migos rapper and explain why they work so well together. "When we work its organic, it's not forced. It's fun, we are having a good time. He come with the beats or I come with some beats. Turbo come in and we just collaborate."

He continued, "And I think we just put that battery in each other back when we in that studio too, so that's why the music sound how it sound. We pushing each other."

Gunna Documentary

That's when Ebro asked if there was a tape in the works between them. Gunna replied, "Definitely," which was met with cheers from those in attendance.

He even went as far as to say that "it's in the works." However, it does seem like we may have to wait a little bit for it, potentially until next year.

Gunna said they are wanting to space things out since both of their LPs, The Last Wun and KIARI, just dropped within the last month. Moreover, they each provided features on said tapes.

Overall, it's a solid strategy and as Gunna says in this chat, "Those were sprinkles and breadcrumbs before we give you that meal soon."