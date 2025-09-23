Gunna Confirms An Offset Joint Album Is In The Works

BY Zachary Horvath 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Offset and Gunna perform onstage during 2025 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Gunna and Offset have developed tremendous chemistry over these last few years and fans have been waiting for news like this.

There are a lot of beloved tandems in modern hip-hop across all of its subgenres. You can argue who's the best all day long, but in the trap realm, there may not be a hotter duo than Gunna and Offset. Since about 2019, the Atlanta artists have dropped some of the more addicting bangers in that window.

The 2020s have been especially strong for them, with tracks like "prada dem" and "Style Rare," and the most recent additions in "Different Species" and "at my purest." The level of quality has led to fans clamoring for a full joint album between them and it seems we are on our way to getting one.

Per Kurrco, Gunna dropped this exciting bombshell during a one-night Apple Music event in Los Angeles yesterday. After performing songs from his latest album, The Last Wun, Ebro and Gunna had a mini Q&A.

During it, Wunna took a moment to shout out the former Migos rapper and explain why they work so well together. "When we work its organic, it's not forced. It's fun, we are having a good time. He come with the beats or I come with some beats. Turbo come in and we just collaborate."

He continued, "And I think we just put that battery in each other back when we in that studio too, so that's why the music sound how it sound. We pushing each other."

Read More: Air Jordan 4: The 8 Rarest Releases You’ll Probably Never Own

Gunna Documentary

That's when Ebro asked if there was a tape in the works between them. Gunna replied, "Definitely," which was met with cheers from those in attendance.

He even went as far as to say that "it's in the works." However, it does seem like we may have to wait a little bit for it, potentially until next year.

Gunna said they are wanting to space things out since both of their LPs, The Last Wun and KIARI, just dropped within the last month. Moreover, they each provided features on said tapes.

Overall, it's a solid strategy and as Gunna says in this chat, "Those were sprinkles and breadcrumbs before we give you that meal soon."

They may also be taking their time because the soon-to-be former YSL signee is producing a documentary. Earlier this month, there was an early, private screening in New York City. The details are slim to none right now, but overall, it's an exciting time to be a Gunna fan.

Read More: Who Is D4vd? Everything We Know Amid Ongoing Investigation

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Gunna Releasing A Documentary Soon Amid Tensions With Young Thug 4.5K
NBA: All Star Saturday Night Music DJ Akademiks Believes Gunna's "The Last Wun" Will Outsell Young Thug & Lil Baby's Upcoming Projects 2.5K
Comments 0