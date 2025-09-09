Gunna Releasing A Documentary Soon Amid Tensions With Young Thug

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Gunna attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Details are slim to none on this project from Gunna, but it is in development amid Young Thug calling him out repeatedly.

Gunna's built quite the foundation for himself since the mid-2010s. He's one of the biggest rappers in the world right now, and one of the top dogs in Georgia without a doubt. He's also gone through quite a bit, especially this decade.

He was one of many arrested as part of the YSL RICO arrest that led to some accusations that ruined his public reputation. Of course, we are referring to Gunna taking an Alford plea deal that excused him from the case.

Young Thug and a massive wave of people online led the charge in labeling him a rat and a snitch. Since then, he's still had to endure the noise despite more people turning on his soon-to-be former boss. But after publicly denying that he got involved with the authorities, he's done just about as good a job as one can do to bounce back.

Wunna has accomplished that by releasing music regularly, charting well, and focusing on his mental and physical health. All of those things are good reasons to tell a story through the artist's lense. That's what Gunna is doing in fact as he has a documentary in the works.

Per Kurrco, there was a private screening for it in New York City, with a couple of pictures from the night's events surfacing too.

Gunna & Young Thug Beef

Gunna shared them to his Instagram Story, so be sure to check them out soon. Unfortunately, we really can't share much else. The Last Wun hitmaker hasn't shared any details on what it focuses on, its length, and etc.

But with a showing for it already complete, that information should surface soon. Gunna does have some experience with documentaries, albeit on a different scale. For his 2020 album, WUNNA, the 32-year-old made a two-parter that he put out on YouTube.

If we had to take some guesses, we think this next one could center around The Last Wun, which is supposed to be his final album with YSL.

A more unlikely answer would be that it has to do with his relationship with Young Thug and their falling out after the trial. However, it is coming out after the lengthy string of leaked jail calls. In some of them, Thugger reveals just how angry he really got with Gunna.

He shared that he was willing to sabotage his album rollouts, paid for his success on the charts, and more. Thug also expanded on his thoughts further in his interview with Big Bank on Perspektives With Bank

At one point he expressed that he wants to hear Gunna's explanation for what happened even if he's not going to be receptive. "Even if I don’t want to hear it, you still supposed to be a real n**** and say it. How can you just do what you did to me and then just go live your life? Like ain’t nothing happened?"

