Gunna & Offset Combine For Wavy New Single "Prada Dem"

Gunna is in high demand.

BYAlexander Cole
gunna-offset-prada-demgunna-offset-prada-dem

Overall, Gunna is an artist who had seemingly been blackballed by his peers. In their minds, he was the reason why Young Thug is still in jail. However, the details surrounding the YSL Rico case remain murky. In fact, when Gunna dropped off a gift & a curse, he was able to completely change the narratives around him. Sure, the album had no features, but he did a great job of carrying the work load. It was a project filled with viral hits, and fans loved every bit of it. Well, now, it looks like the Drip Or Drown artist is back for more.

A couple of nights ago, Gunna teased a new song with the likes of Offset. At the time, he didn't drop a release date or any concrete information. However, last night, he came through and surprised his fans with the track. Below, you can find the music video for "Prada Dem," which contains a solid guess verse from the former Migo. In fact, this song is a fantastic wavy cut that will likely serve as some music to vibe to throughout the weekend.

Read More: Gunna's "fukumean" Goes Platinum

Gunna & Offset Collab

On this song, we get that nice laid back production that Gunna loves to rap over. He sounds as focused as ever on this cut, and so does Offset. After dropping Set It Off, Offset is showing that he is still hungry for more. As for Gunna, fans are hoping that an album could be on the horizon. After all, prior to his arrest, he was known for dropping at least one album per year.

Let us know what you think of this new Gunna and Offset collaboration, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for a potential new Gunna album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

I crop the top, Balenciaga (Balenciaga)
Put it in they face, Benihana (Benihana)
Fly to Abu Dhabi, spend a hundred (Spend a hundred)
Shittin' like a potty, I ain't goin' under (I ain't goin' under)

Read More: Gunna's Album "a Gift & a Curse" Certified Gold

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2019 Lollapalooza - Day 3SongsGunna Hypes Up Potential Offset Collaboration, Fans React
2019 Lollapalooza - Day 3SongsGunna Given "GOAT" Status After Dropping New Song "Bittersweet"
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day SixSongsGunna Denies Snitching Claims On New Offset Collab "Prada Dem"
Gunna Fukumean First Solo Top 10SongsGunna's "fukumean" Becomes His First Solo Top 10 Hit