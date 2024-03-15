Gunna & Offset Combine For Wavy New Single "Prada Dem"

Overall, Gunna is an artist who had seemingly been blackballed by his peers. In their minds, he was the reason why Young Thug is still in jail. However, the details surrounding the YSL Rico case remain murky. In fact, when Gunna dropped off a gift & a curse, he was able to completely change the narratives around him. Sure, the album had no features, but he did a great job of carrying the work load. It was a project filled with viral hits, and fans loved every bit of it. Well, now, it looks like the Drip Or Drown artist is back for more.

A couple of nights ago, Gunna teased a new song with the likes of Offset. At the time, he didn't drop a release date or any concrete information. However, last night, he came through and surprised his fans with the track. Below, you can find the music video for "Prada Dem," which contains a solid guess verse from the former Migo. In fact, this song is a fantastic wavy cut that will likely serve as some music to vibe to throughout the weekend.

Gunna & Offset Collab

On this song, we get that nice laid back production that Gunna loves to rap over. He sounds as focused as ever on this cut, and so does Offset. After dropping Set It Off, Offset is showing that he is still hungry for more. As for Gunna, fans are hoping that an album could be on the horizon. After all, prior to his arrest, he was known for dropping at least one album per year.

Quotable Lyrics:

I crop the top, Balenciaga (Balenciaga)

Put it in they face, Benihana (Benihana)

Fly to Abu Dhabi, spend a hundred (Spend a hundred)

Shittin' like a potty, I ain't goin' under (I ain't goin' under)

