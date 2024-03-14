Gunna Hypes Up Potential Offset Collaboration, Fans React

Gunna has fans asking for new music.

2019 Lollapalooza - Day 3

Gunna is an artist who many had written off last year. After being released from jail, no one wanted to go near him. Overall, this was because people thought he had snitched on Young Thug. However, once he dropped a gift & a curse, the narrative around the artist changed. Now, people see him as a superstar and other artists are beginning to warm up to him. He has been teasing some new music as of late, and there is a real sense that he will have some collaborators this time around.

Well, thanks to his latest Instagram post, it seems like we know who Gunna might work with next. As you can see down below, Gunna posed for some blurry photos where he continued to showcase his love of fashion. However, if you continue to scroll, you will notice that Offset makes a few appearances. Offset is fresh off of the release of Set It Off and he is certainly the perfect person to collaborate with. While Gunna didn't make anything official, the connection is a pretty easy one to make.

Gunna x Offset

In the comments section of the post, fans were very clearly excited about the potential collaboration. However, some fans are antsy for Gunna to come out with some new tunes. "Wunna? Offset??? Fresh out the can???? What we doinnnn yo drop that shit already," one person wrote. "We get you a fashion icon man, but where is the new music," said another. One thing is clear and that it is Gunna is in high demand these days. Hopefully, he blesses his fans with new music sooner rather than later.

Let us know if a Gunna and Offset collaboration interests you, in the comments section down below. What do you think this potential song will sound like? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

