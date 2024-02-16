Gunna Might've Sent A Message To Lil Baby On New Song "Bittersweet"

The two former close collaborators seem more at odds than ever, but with the Atlanta MC on the offensive, Wunna might've called for peace.

Lil Baby and Gunna were once at the top of the world of unofficial rap duos, and what goes up must sadly come down. Following the latter's plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which many took as overt proof of snitching, the former distanced himself considerably. However, the College Park crooner came back, dropped a Gift & a Curse last year, and is forging his new career path largely on his own. On the other hand, his former Atlanta partner has sent not-so-subliminal shots at him and even called him out during live performances. While this has been pretty aggressively anti-Wunna, the DS4EVER artist might be taking the opposite approach.

Furthermore, fans took note of one of Gunna's opening lines on his brand-new single, "Bittersweet." "You my dawg, I don’t care if we fall out, I never could diss you," he raps on the cut, which many fans online interpreted as a message towards Lil Baby. After all, one of his first-ever big hits was the song "My Dawg," so there's enough connective tissue and context here to paint Baby as the receptor. It's been a pretty one-sided beef from the "California Breeze" lyricist against the "fukumean" hitmaker. Maybe this will prompt the reconciliation that so many fans begged for online, and continue to pray for.

Gunna's "Bittersweet": Listen

Meanwhile, as Lil Baby and Gunna continue this rift in the public eye, the origin of their falling out moves on. The YSL RICO case finally reached its more developed trial stages, and a whole lot changed in this proceeding's course since the latter left. Young Thug and company are still locked in a battle to defend themselves, and the prosecution is not slowing down in their efforts to provide proper evidence. It's worth noting that both clashing MCs voiced their support for Thugger and the crew various times over the past few years, regardless of what was happening at the time.

With all this in mind, what do you think about Gunna seemingly offering an olive branch to Lil Baby on "Bittersweet"? Will the positive reception to this track turn the tide on their relationship? Whatever the case may be, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on the Drip Harder team.

