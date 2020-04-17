Rap Lyrics
- MusicKiller Mike Speaks On Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Upcoming Doc Clip"As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, February 27 following its Sundance premiere.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Might've Sent A Message To Lil Baby On New Song "Bittersweet"The two former close collaborators seem more at odds than ever, but with the Atlanta MC on the offensive, Wunna might've called for peace.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYNW Melly Prosecutors Submit Dozens Of Songs Into Evidence58 songs in total had lyrics submitted as evidence.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsAntonio Brown's Keke Palmer Name Drop Was Just Lyrical Brainstorming, Ex-NFLer ClaimsBrown was apparently just thinking out loud about future bars.By Ben Mock
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL's RICO Trial Will Accept Rap Lyrics As Evidence, Judge DecidesJudge Glanville clarified that prosecutors must establish a solid foundation before using 17 sets of rhymes against the collective.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAkon Says YSL Are Good People But Lyrics Make Them Sound Like Serial KillersHe stressed that he knows most of them and they're "good-hearted" people.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYSL Indictment Lists Lyrics From “Take It To Trial,” “Ski,” & “Slatty” As EvidenceThe prosecution is planning to use several tracks off of " Slime Language 2" against the members of YSL listed in their recent indictment.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBobby Shmurda Champions New York's Rap Lyrics Bill: "It Needs To Happen All Around The Country"Bobby Shmurda tips his hat to New York's bill protecting rap lyrics in court, but thinks it should be implemented nationwide.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In CourtThe "Rap Music On Trial" legislation is intended to protect First Amendment rights and prevent prosecutors from using artistic expression as evidence in criminal trials. By Aron A.
- MusicMaryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder TrialA Maryland Appeals court has ruled in favor of allowing rap lyrics to be used as legitimate evidence in a courtroom. By Madusa S.
- MusicT.I. Says "More Girls Sing The Most Derogatory Records"T.I. & his wife Tiny discussed how and if lyrics—regardless of the genre—impact love and relationships in real-life.By Erika Marie