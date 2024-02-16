Gunna Given "GOAT" Status After Dropping New Song "Bittersweet"

Gunna is an artist that many had written off just a couple of years ago. Overall, his involvement in the YSL Rico trial had fans scared about his future. However, when he got out of jail and Young Thug didn't, there was a narrative that he had snitched. This subsequently led to people saying that they would no longer listen to his music, out of protest. Eventually, Gunna came back with a gift & a curse and that nonsense stopped immediately. He dropped a great project and it received a whole lot of love online.

Since then, fans have been waiting for Gunna to drop off his next full-length album. Firstly, you would think the artist would come through with a single. This would allow him to get people excited for any future album plans. Well, on Friday, he came through with a track called "Bittersweet." This song was previewed in a recent freestyle posted to his Instagram page. With this new release, we get the vocals alongside a full instrumental, and it sounds like Gunna at his most focused and hungry.

Gunna Does It Again

Following the song's release, many took to social media to sing its praises. After all, Gunna continues to be a fan favorite these days. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that people would be so eager to give the new track its flowers. From the production to the flows to the lyrics, it seems like people are really loving the track. Some are even going out of their way to call Gunna the GOAT. Sure, it might be hyperbole, but it just goes to show how successful his comeback has been.

Twitter Reacts

Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments section down below. Do you think this is a song you will be coming back to? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

