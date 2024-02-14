Gunna Teases New Music With Black And White Freestyle Video

Earlier this year, Gunna promised big things for 2024. It started when Spotify's Rap Caviar playlist made a post to Instagram asking fans who they hope to hear from this year. The YSL rapper himself responded teasing that he had something coming soon. A few weeks later he expanded on his ambitions. He claimed his next project would embrace the sound of afrobeats more while also focusing on including more "substance."

Now he's once again sharing a new hint at his new music with fans. In a new video shared to Instagram with no caption, Gunna flexes some refrains he's been working on. The acapella performance sees him rapping to some friends on a sound stage with raw vocals that sounds impressively good. Many immediately noticed he wasn't kidding on his promise to pivot into more substantive lyrics. Check out the video and the positive fan reaction to it below.

Read More: Gunna's Album "a Gift & a Curse" Certified Gold

Gunna Teases Fans With New Video

In the comments, fans express their hype for Gunna's new era. "THE BIGGEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME" one of the top comments on the post excitedly reads. "ok so basically ur saying new album otw" and "Next album gon be amazing" two other hyped up fans comment. The video has already racked up well over 100k in just a few hours since it was originally posted. There's still no concrete information on when any new music will be arriving but that hasn't tempered fan anticipation.

Gunna's newest album a gift & a curse dropped last year. The project performed pretty well relative to its low promotion. The track "fukumean" went onto be one of the biggest rap hits of 2023 and is still hovering inside the Top 40 of the Hot 100. It also landed on the year-end Hot 100 at the end of last year. What do you think of the new song Gunna debuted in a new video? Are you looking forward to a new album from Gunna that focuses more on afrobeats and lyrical substance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Gunna's "fukumean" Goes Platinum

[Via]