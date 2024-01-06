Gunna Confirms He's Dropping New Music This Year

As the year transitioned from 2023 to 2024 it got a lot of rap fans thinking about who they hope to hear from this year. Fans of Spotify's Rap Caviar playlist were thinking the same thing after social media from the playlist asking them to "@ a rapper who needs to drop in 2024." Gunna pulled up in the comment section of the post talking about somebody he wants to drop this year, himself. Check out his comment on the post below.

Gunna didn't just @ himself in his comment but he also said "soon" tasing fans with the promise of more music on the way. Gunna has been relatively quiet since dropping his new album a Gift & a Curse earlier this year. The project marked his first release since cutting a plea deal in the high-profile YSL RICO case. Across the album he rapped about the allegations of snitching he faced since taking the deal. Despite that, the album performed quite well and resulted in "fukumean," one of the biggest rap hits of 2023.

Read More: Travis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: Watch

Gunna Has New Music On The Way

Since then Gunna has only appeared on a few features. He joined producer Turbo for his single "Bachelor" a few months ago. The pair have worked together on Turbo's official music before. They collaborated on the hit song "QUARANTINE CLEAN" back in 2020 which also featured Young Thug. Their new collaboration "Bachelor" has already racked up more than 12 million streams on Spotify alone since it dropped.

Last month, one of Gunna's former collaborators may have taken another shot at him. Lil Baby made a reference to "rats" during a performance in early December. Many interpreted that as a direct shot at Gunna. The duo made the smash hit "Drip Too Hard" back in 2018 as part of a full collaborative album. What do you think of Gunna potentially dropping new music in 2024? Are you excited about a potential new album from him? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Gunna's Afrobeats Performance Has Fans In Love: Twitter Reacts

[Via]