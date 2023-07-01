Gunna has been on the move for all of 2023, and not all of it for the better. He’s getting continuously slammed for “snitching” on YSL Records during the label’s RICO case, claiming that it was indeed “a gang.” He served a year of his five-year sentence and is now out on probationary terms, including 500 hours of community service. However, his admittance of the record label not being on the up-and-up has left Young Thug high and dry, along with 26 other people involved.

While all of this has been unsavory for the rapper — people like Chingy and Wack 100 have had things to say — Gunna is most likely grateful he took the plea deal. He released a new album this year, A Gift & A Curse, with one single, “fukumean,” hitting the Billboard Hot 100 top ten. Now, he’s looking to take his new music on the road with at least two live shows. On his Instagram, he posted both “The Gift” and “The Curse,” with concert dates and locations for each one.

Gunna’s Busy 2023

Gunna’s Insta depicts “The Gift” as a show on September 9th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. “The Curse,” meanwhile, is on September 28th at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Both shows should heavily feature music from his newest album. One of the tracks from A Gift & A Curse, entitled “bread & butter,” was released before the album and five months after Gunna got out of prison. In the track, he raps about the arrest and the allegations of ratting out the other members of YSL.

On his 30th birthday, June 14th, he announced the album and dropped it a day later. For a month, rap fans have been eating up the album. While he is splitting the entire hip-hop community with his actions, Gunna is looking to make a splash on big stadium stages in two months’ time. Whether he’s a snitch or not, Gunna is ready for some more fan love. “The Gift” and “The Curse” should help with that.

