There are few people who can’t catch a break more than Gunna right now. Every few weeks, there is a new scandal about the rapper. He’s beefed with Wack 100 and been accused of snitching on Young Thug. Even with successes like “FukUMean” and A Gift And A Curse, people still want to see him fail. A lot of the snitching allegations stem from the idea that he took a plea deal that will sink Young Thug in the ongoing YSL RICO case. Reportedly, Gunna admitted to a judge that YSL was a gang.

Most recently, a bizarre theory appeared online surrounding the music video for “FukUMean”. A fairly dramatic physical transformation for Gunna led some social media users to argue that the person featured in the video was not actually Gunna. The leading theory amongst these conspiracists is that Gunna was replaced by, or actively used, a “clone” for the video. Gunna himself took to social media to respond to some of the claims. The rapper quote-tweeted one claim that it wasn’t him in the video. Gunna crossed out the “Fuku” part of “FukUMean” so that his response just read “mean” instead. However, we’re back on the YSL train after Chingy was asked about it in a recent interview.

Chingy Wants To Stay In His Lane On YSL Questions

Speaking on VladTV, Chingy gave his thoughts on Gunna’s new album, and the rapper’s connection to the YSL case. “I bought Gunna’s album. I liked the production on it, I liked the mix and the mastery on it.” Furthermore, Chingy said that he wasn’t in tune with the snitching allegations and that the claims against Gunna didn’t influence his decision to buy the album. However, he did note that “social media completely changes how it may seem” in regards to the snitching allegations. While not directly stating it, Chingy also stated that the beef between Young Thug and Gunna could be a publicity stunt to boost their numbers.

Despite this, Chingy did also choose to speak on the YSL trial as a whole, and Gunna’s part in it. “If it all on Young Thug, then nobody innocent. I can’t believe he was the only doing stuff. But he was the CEO of the ship. If, at one of my concerts, my crew got in a fight. The next day, the headlines would be “Chingy’s crew was fighting.” But if I was asked, if a judge asked me, if we were a gang…I would tell the judge that we were a rap group.” It’s pretty clear that while Chingy is staying out of the business of the YSL case, he has spotted some pretty fundamental errors by some of the members.

[via]