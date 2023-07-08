Gunna released his latest song “FukUMean” this week, featuring a pink-filtered, hard-partying music video. It’s the second single he has released from A Gift & A Curse, his June album that peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200. “FukUMean” is doing fairly well, debuting at #16 and rising to #12 this week on the Billboard 100. The other single he released from the album, “Bread & Butter”, peaked at #48. “FukUMean” is Gunna’s first top-20 single since “Too Easy” Ft. Future in 2021. Furthermore, it’s his best charting single since “Lemonade” with Internet Money and Don Toliver ft. Nav hit #6 in 2020.

The song follows a common theme for Gunna’s recent work – flexing on his haters with his lavish lifestyle. Obviously, the rapper is still trying to work back from fairly serious snitching allegations relating to Young Thug. However, while people are obviously appreciating the track, there is another aspect of the release that has stirred up discourse.

Gunna Responds To Claims Of Using A “Clone”

A fairly dramatic physical transformation for Gunna has led some social media users to argue that the person featured in the video was not actually Gunna. The leading theory amongst these conspiracists is that Gunna was replaced, or actively used, a “clone” for the video. Clone conspiracies can actually get pretty nasty, as they typically tie into notions of anti-semitism and the “new world order”. For example, many people argued Damar Hamlin actually died after collapsing during an NFL game earlier this year. However, he was replaced by a “clone” so that the “New World Order” could “hide” evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine was dangerous.

Gunna himself took to social media to respond to some of the claims. The rapper quote-tweeted one claim that it wasn’t him in the video. Gunna crossed out the “Fuku” part of “Fukumean” so that his response just read “mean” instead. Many other people came to the defense of the rapper, arguing that a little bit of weight loss did not make someone a “clone”. As far as conspiracy theories go, it’s fairly harmless. However, Gunna has made it quite obvious that he doesn’t find it funny.

