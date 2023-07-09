There are few people who can’t catch a break more than Gunna right now. Every few weeks, there is a new scandal about the rapper. He’s beefed with Wack 100 and been accused of snitching on Young Thug. Even with successes like “FukUMean” and A Gift And A Curse, people still want to see him fail.

Most recently, a bizarre theory appeared online surrounding the music video for “FukUMean”. A fairly dramatic physical transformation for Gunna led some social media users to argue that the person featured in the video was not actually Gunna. The leading theory amongst these conspiracists is that Gunna was replaced by, or actively used, a “clone” for the video. Gunna himself took to social media to respond to some of the claims. The rapper quote-tweeted one claim that it wasn’t him in the video. Gunna crossed out the “Fuku” part of “FukUMean” so that his response just read “mean” instead.

Gunna Memes About People Wishing For His Downfall

Gunna shared a new post to his Instagram story that has got people talking. The post have the caption “Them: I can’t wait Until he fall off” and then “Me:” above a picture of a man balancing on a thin chain between two fence posts. The post’s meaning is pretty obvious. Whether it’s his musical style or the snitching allegations, there are a lot of people who want to see him fail. And yet, he persists, scandal after scandal, always teetering but never falling.

Furthermore, people were quick to defend the rapper against DJ Akademiks, the account that reposted Gunna’s story. “ak mad as hell they didn’t treat gunna like they did his friend snitch9ine😔,” argued one commentator. “nah you was sayin all the women wouldnt fw gunna if the street rappers stopped fw him, but every dime on tik tok dancing to fukumean nonstop😭😭😭,” added another. “AK only post gunna when it has to do with snitching or falling off,” someone else noted.

