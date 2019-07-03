shows
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Trolls Fans At His "Doris" Shows By Teasing Frank Ocean AppearanceLoving Frank's a little different, fans don't like him a lot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaBaby Speaks On Not Feeling Entitled Due To His Come-UpHis hard work early on meant that he got used to not getting love, respect, and acclaim for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGunna Teases Comeback Shows On InstagramGunna is looking for a return to the big stage.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJadakiss Says He Still Gets Anxious About PerformingJadakiss was open and honest about the afflication.By Jake Lyda
- MusicG Herbo Fans Left Irate After Rapper Cancels Concert Via Video Played Inside VenueThe Chicago native disappointed fans when the venue aired a video update from Herbo where he claimed he was stuck at the airport.By Erika Marie
- TV"Squid Game" Breaks Massive Record On NetflixThe "Squid Game" hype leads to groundbreaking numbers for Netflix.
By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Has Big Plans For BitcoinLil Yachty sees big potential in cryptocurrency.By Alexander Cole
- TVHulu Reveals What's Being Added & Removed For NovemberCheck out Hulu's list of everything being added and removed from the platform in November.By Cole Blake
- TVZoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu For Lack Of Representation On Original ShowsZoe ain't playing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicConcert Industry To Lose Upwards Of $9 Billion, New Study FindsA new study shows the concert industry could lose upwards of $9 billion dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.By Cole Blake
- MusicLizzo Addresses Claims That She Panders To White People: "My Music Is For Everybody"Lizzo clears up these accusations.By Lynn S.
- TVEverything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In January 2020Plenty to look forward to in the new year.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTony Rock Says Pete Davidson Has "Balls" For NDA MoveWhat if this becomes the norm?By Arielle London
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Has Been Playing Unplugged Shows Before Every ConcertMachine Gun unplugged. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNetflix Honors Dr. Seuss With Exciting New "Green Eggs & Ham" Trailer: WatchThe show is set to debut on Friday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRage Against The Machine Announce String Of Reunion ShowsThe Machine once again has reason to be afraid. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuicy J Announces Three 6 Mafia's Triumphant Return To MemphisThree 6 Mafia prepares for a triumphant return. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Big Mouth" Season 3 & Tons Of Other Titles Arriving On Netflix In OctoberMark your calendars!By Chantilly Post
- NewsRamriddlz Ponders The "Niagra" Freefall On His Latest SingleMr. RamRod rarely deviates from the "norm."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Appears To Cancel Entire European Tour After One ShowWhat's going on with Lil Uzi Vert?By Mitch Findlay