Sexyy Red Proclaims That She Is Drake's Successor In Hip-Hop

The interest in "The Big Three" will never die: Drake is loading his new album ICEMAN, his blog era colleague J. Cole just dropped his highly anticipated LP The Fall-Off, and Kendrick Lamar recently became rap's Grammys king. A non-beef narrative that's always been present since their mainstream ascents has been who they will pass their "torches" to in hip-hop. Sexyy Red thinks she is Drizzy's leading protégé, responding to a fan on Twitter who compared the mentorships that each artist is championing.

Well, sort of, anyway. The tweet was more of a question about who the 6ix God could consider the Robin to his Batman... Or the Nightwing, if you want to be granular. That goes not just for the OVO mogul himself, but for how fans perceive the relationship between these artists.

"J. Cole will pass his torch to JID, Kendrick will pass his torch to Baby Keem… who will Drake pass his torch to?" the fan wrote. Fans had various answers: perhaps The Weeknd already has it (despite their tensions), maybe it will be Yeat, or other collaborators and artists in The Boy's close circle. But speaking of which, his "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborator thinks she's at the top of that list.

"It’s me yal!" Sexyy quote-tweeted the fan's question, adding a selfie of her smiling for the camera. Some folks agree, others don't, but it's undeniable that they have a lot of chemistry.

Drake & Sexyy Red Collabs

As for specific Drake and Sexyy Red collaborations, they have that "Rich Baby Daddy" track with SZA off of 2023's For All The Dogs, plus his first post-K.Dot verse on 2024's In Sexyy We Trust, specifically on the song "U My Everything."

Drake and Sexyy Red have a strong relationship outside of music, previously linking up to hang out, shout each other out on social media, or bring each other out to perform at their concerts.