Sexyy Red Proclaims That She Is Drake's Successor In Hip-Hop

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Sexyy Red proclaimed herself to be Drake's protégé in response to a fan's comparison between Drizzy, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole.

The interest in "The Big Three" will never die: Drake is loading his new album ICEMAN, his blog era colleague J. Cole just dropped his highly anticipated LP The Fall-Off, and Kendrick Lamar recently became rap's Grammys king. A non-beef narrative that's always been present since their mainstream ascents has been who they will pass their "torches" to in hip-hop. Sexyy Red thinks she is Drizzy's leading protégé, responding to a fan on Twitter who compared the mentorships that each artist is championing.

Well, sort of, anyway. The tweet was more of a question about who the 6ix God could consider the Robin to his Batman... Or the Nightwing, if you want to be granular. That goes not just for the OVO mogul himself, but for how fans perceive the relationship between these artists.

"J. Cole will pass his torch to JID, Kendrick will pass his torch to Baby Keem… who will Drake pass his torch to?" the fan wrote. Fans had various answers: perhaps The Weeknd already has it (despite their tensions), maybe it will be Yeat, or other collaborators and artists in The Boy's close circle. But speaking of which, his "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborator thinks she's at the top of that list.

"It’s me yal!" Sexyy quote-tweeted the fan's question, adding a selfie of her smiling for the camera. Some folks agree, others don't, but it's undeniable that they have a lot of chemistry.

Drake & Sexyy Red Collabs

As for specific Drake and Sexyy Red collaborations, they have that "Rich Baby Daddy" track with SZA off of 2023's For All The Dogs, plus his first post-K.Dot verse on 2024's In Sexyy We Trust, specifically on the song "U My Everything."

Drake and Sexyy Red have a strong relationship outside of music, previously linking up to hang out, shout each other out on social media, or bring each other out to perform at their concerts.

While many fans will have many different answers as to who will carry the Toronto superstar's torch in the rap game, that's because of the breadth of artists he's worked with. No one does what he does quite like him. But by giving his flowers to artists like the St. Louis femcee and tapping in with what's new, maybe Aubrey Graham is doing "mentorship" in a more broad and general sense than one specific flag-bearer.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
