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Sneakers
Vans Claps Back To Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Sneaker
Vans responded after Pharrell's new Louis Vuitton Combi sneaker drew comparisons to the brand's classic Authentic silhouette.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 22, 2026