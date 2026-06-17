Pharrell And Adidas Are Dropping The Jellyfish Sneakers In "Triple White"

The Adidas Jellyfish is Pharrell Williams' latest collaboration with Adidas, first unveiled at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025. The shoe has released in several colorways since then, and now a white version is on the way.

Pharrell and Adidas debuted the white Jellyfish through a pop-up box truck release in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The wider release is currently expected to arrive on July 15th, 2026.

The "Triple White" features a mostly white build with subtle cream accents throughout. The tonal approach lets the shoe's unusual shape do most of the talking.

White covers the layered upper, oversized panels, and the extended framework running around the sides. It is one of the simpler colorways in the Jellyfish lineup, but the silhouette itself stays the same.

The Jellyfish reimagines the Adidas Adistar Cushion from 2005, amplifying it with a heavy TPU construction and an exaggeratedly chunky and wide build that measures nearly six inches across in most sizes.

The model has moved quickly since its first drop. Also the Chicago drop gave a small group early access before the broader release later this month.

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Pharrell x Adidas Jellyfish Sneakers

The Jellyfish has built its reputation partly through how it releases. The shoe has never sat in a store for long, and many drops have moved through raffles and limited in-person events rather than standard retail.

The Chicago box truck release followed that same pattern. Pharrell debuted the white pair through a raffle for shoppers near the Adidas Wicker Park location. Additionally, the white colorway includes cream additions to the molded rubber overlays and the usual glow-in-the-dark segments carried over from earlier versions.

The "Triple White" joins a lineup that already includes olive, grey, black, and blue options. Tonal finishes have already become a regular part of the model's lineup, and the white version pushes that idea to its simplest point.