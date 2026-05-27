James Harden Just Debuted Unreleased Pharrell x Adidas Jellyfish

James Harden showed up to a playoff game tunnel in a pair of sneakers people had not seen before. He debuted a new colorway of the Pharrell x Adidas Jellyfish ahead of Game 4, continuing a streak of Harden appearances that have kept the silhouette in the conversation.

The colorway features vibrant red uppers with light blue taking over the 3D molded extensions on the sidewalls and toe. Black Three Stripes and 3M laces complete the look. It is one of the louder Jellyfish colorways shown publicly so far. On a grey and white tunnel fit, the shoes did all the talking.

The Pharrell x Adidas Jellyfish has become one of the most sought-after new silhouettes of the past year. Every colorway released so far has sold out immediately. Harden debuting an unseen colorway in a playoff tunnel only adds to the demand.

For Harden, fashion has long been a documented part of his public identity. He walked the runway for Willy Chavarria in 2025 before launching a full Adidas collaboration earlier this year. Wearing an unreleased Pharrell colorway to a playoff game fits naturally into that story.

No release date exists for this colorway yet. But based on how the Jellyfish rollout has gone so far, it will eventually surface.

Pharrell x Adidas Jellyfish

The Jellyfish has built its reputation through scarcity and carefully placed appearances. Pharrell wearing new colorways publicly before any release announcement has been a consistent part of how the shoe stays relevant. Harden doing the same thing through a playoff tunnel extends that strategy in a different direction.

The Jellyfish itself is a reimagining of the 2005 Adistar Cushion 3 running shoe, with bulbous TPU paneling and a hefty sole unit added on top.

The red and blue colorway Harden wore plays into the shoe's existing design language well. The 3D sidewall extensions catch light differently depending on the color applied to them.