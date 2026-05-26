The Story Behind The Upcoming Nike Kobe 4 Protro Draft Day "Lakers"

Nike is marking 30 years since Kobe Bryant entered the NBA in a big way. The Kobe 4 Protro Draft Day Pack drops June 26th, 2026, exactly 30 years after the 1996 NBA Draft. The collection includes 14 colorways total, and the Lakers pair is the one everyone wants.

Thirteen pairs represent the teams that passed on Kobe in the 1996 draft. Each arrives with a mostly white wear-away upper that slowly reveals team colors underneath through use.

The Lakers colorway works completely differently. It arrives already finished in full gold and purple. No reveal, just Lakers colors from day one.

The heel carries both No. 8 and No. 24, tying back to Kobe's two jersey numbers with the Lakers. The tongue patches reference the 1996 Draft and K. Bryant.

The full pack releases as a blind box drop. Buyers will not know which colorway they receive until they open the package. That format makes the Lakers pair the clear chase shoe of the collection. Most people going in hoping for gold and purple will end up with something else.

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Nike Kobe 4 Protro Draft Day "Lakers"

The blind box format is what gives this collection its tension. Every pair in the pack uses the same box. Nothing on the outside tells you what is inside until you open it. For a 14-colorway collection with one clear standout pair, that structure creates a lottery feel.

The Lakers colorway earns its status as the chase pair simply by looking different. Every other shoe in the pack starts white. The gold pair does not follow that rule at all. It arrives looking finished and deliberate from the start.