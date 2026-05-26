The Netflix roast centered on Kevin Hart continues to ruffle feathers, particularly regarding a George Floyd joke delivered by Tony Hinchcliffe. It was on May 25, 2020, when Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, over allegations that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a store. Officers subdued Floyd before Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes as Floyd cried out for his mother and repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. The incident created a global outcry against police brutality and systemic racism.

During Hart's roast, the Kill Tony creator, who has long been accused of using "punching down" jokes to perpetuate racism, said, "The Black community is so proud of you... Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can't breathe." Hart and others on the stage laughed at the quip, but it has created a firestorm of backlash for everyone involved. Now, Hart is clearing the air, defending Hinchcliffe on The Breakfast Club while admitting the joke was "tasteless.

Kevin Hart Finally Speaks On The Roast Controversy

"Tony told a joke. It wasn't a tasteful joke to us. We didn't like it. Okay," Hart said. "We move on. I don't understand why we stand on a hill, and it becomes this big thing." He added, "It doesn't have to be that. It literally is; either you're a fan of this level of content, or you're not. And if you're not a fan, then you don't watch it."

After also acknowledging Pete Davidson's Charlie Kirk joke, Hart stated, "Would I tell those jokes? No. But do I get why they're being told? Yes. I'm not looking at Pete crazy. I'm not looking at Tony crazy. I know what you're going to do. I know your style of comedy."

However, for many, the joke itself wasn't the only problem. If you don't remember, back in 2020, Hart attended George Floyd's memorial along with several other celebrities. He even spoke with Entertainment Tonight to emphasize the importance of supporting Floyd's family and enterprises that serve the people's needs.

"It's not about me. I think it's more about just standing with the family in a moment like this," he said at the time. "Literally, just letting them know that they're not alone. We now have a job to do, which is to elevate our voices, use our platforms, and really push the initiative for change. So, for me, it was a no-brainer, just to come. More importantly, if you look at what's going on globally, you look at the many different voices that are now being used... You make yourself be a part of that. Be a part of a mission that's for good."