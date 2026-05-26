Kevin Hart Defends Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Joke While Calling It Distasteful

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 6, 2014; Washington, DC, USA; Portrait of Kevin Hart who stars in the new movie "About Last Night" and has risen to a
Feb 6, 2014; Washington, DC, USA; Portrait of Kevin Hart who stars in the new movie "About Last Night" and has risen to a box-office force. Mandatory Credit: H. Darr Beiser-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Back in 2020, Kevin Hart attended Floyd's memorial and said it was important to stand "with the family" to let them know they aren't alone.

The Netflix roast centered on Kevin Hart continues to ruffle feathers, particularly regarding a George Floyd joke delivered by Tony Hinchcliffe. It was on May 25, 2020, when Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, over allegations that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a store. Officers subdued Floyd before Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes as Floyd cried out for his mother and repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. The incident created a global outcry against police brutality and systemic racism.

During Hart's roast, the Kill Tony creator, who has long been accused of using "punching down" jokes to perpetuate racism, said, "The Black community is so proud of you... Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can't breathe." Hart and others on the stage laughed at the quip, but it has created a firestorm of backlash for everyone involved. Now, Hart is clearing the air, defending Hinchcliffe on The Breakfast Club while admitting the joke was "tasteless.

Kevin Hart Finally Speaks On The Roast Controversy

"Tony told a joke. It wasn't a tasteful joke to us. We didn't like it. Okay," Hart said. "We move on. I don't understand why we stand on a hill, and it becomes this big thing." He added, "It doesn't have to be that. It literally is; either you're a fan of this level of content, or you're not. And if you're not a fan, then you don't watch it."

After also acknowledging Pete Davidson's Charlie Kirk joke, Hart stated, "Would I tell those jokes? No. But do I get why they're being told? Yes. I'm not looking at Pete crazy. I'm not looking at Tony crazy. I know what you're going to do. I know your style of comedy."

Read More: Kevin Hart Criticized For Laughing At Tony Hinchcliffe's Disgusting George Floyd Joke

However, for many, the joke itself wasn't the only problem. If you don't remember, back in 2020, Hart attended George Floyd's memorial along with several other celebrities. He even spoke with Entertainment Tonight to emphasize the importance of supporting Floyd's family and enterprises that serve the people's needs.

"It's not about me. I think it's more about just standing with the family in a moment like this," he said at the time. "Literally, just letting them know that they're not alone. We now have a job to do, which is to elevate our voices, use our platforms, and really push the initiative for change. So, for me, it was a no-brainer, just to come. More importantly, if you look at what's going on globally, you look at the many different voices that are now being used... You make yourself be a part of that. Be a part of a mission that's for good."

Check out the flashback of Kevin Hart at George Floyd's memorial below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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