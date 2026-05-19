News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Kevin Hart Roast
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Pop Culture
Marlon & Shawn Wayans Give Their Hot Takes On Kevin Hart's Roast
Comedy legends Marlon and Shawn Wayans are weighing in about bad jokes at Kevin Hart's Netflix roast, and they agree some "didn't land."
By
Erika Marie
May 19, 2026