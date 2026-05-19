Comedy legends Marlon and Shawn Wayans are weighing in about bad jokes at Kevin Hart's Netflix roast, and they agree some "didn't land."

"But, it's two part," Marlon continued. "One part comedian, one part Black man. So, the other part of it is, if you're gonna go there, make sure that joke is really worth it." Marlon said that, as comedians, they have to sift through the darkness to find the light for the audience. "There were things in [the latest Scary Movie film] that we decided not to put in because we felt like it hurt the temperature of the movie. We're trying to do a movie to make everybody feel good. So, something, if it's going to make people go, 'Uggggh,' that 'uggh' stays with you. I don't want that."

Marlon and Shawn Wayans are two of a legacy of comedy greats, and they added their two cents regarding the conversation. "There's gonna be casualties. Unfortunately, some of the jokes didn't land the way that they possibly could have," said Marlon. "The consequences in the quietness laugh—," then, Shawn interjected. "Every time somebody tells a joke, we're killing our own culture. It's not good," added Shawn.

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