Stephen A. Smith Saddened After Kevin Hart Jokes That He Hates Black People

Stephen A. Smith is someone who wears his emotions on his sleeve, and when someone says something he dislikes, he lets them know. He is especially sensitive when it comes to his reputation, just as anyone would be.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he took issue with Kevin Hart's roast joke. Hart made up a Mt. Rushmore of racism and included Smith on the list alongside people like Shane Gillis, Hulk Hogan, and Kid Rock.

This led to a response on Straight Shooter, in which Smith said he has a good relationship with Hart and felt blindsided by the jabs that were taken.

“I thought I had a pretty damn good relationship with Kevin Hart. He’s been on my show on many occasions. I’ve known him for years," Smith said. "Kevin Hart may have been telling a joke… I have an issue at the fact that it came from him… A guy I have a lot of love and respect for… People try to continue this narrative about me that I know is false… It stung.”

Stephen A. Smith Addresses Kevin Hart

Ultimately, the Kevin Hart roast has proven to be controversial for a myriad of reasons. The George Floyd jokes were in bad taste, and Hart is still answering for it. Some felt like the writers' room for the roast was too white, and that Hart gave anti-blackness a pass.

As for Smith, he believes that this was a low blow. Smith has been accused of being anti-black in the past. Famously, Terrell Owens once said that Max Kellerman was blacker than him. This subsequently led to a strong response from Smith, who was clearly upset with the implication.