Stephen A. Smith Saddened After Kevin Hart Jokes That He Hates Black People

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connects
Stephen A. Smith was left dejected after Kevin Hart put him on the Mt. Rushmore of people who hate black people.

Stephen A. Smith is someone who wears his emotions on his sleeve, and when someone says something he dislikes, he lets them know. He is especially sensitive when it comes to his reputation, just as anyone would be.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he took issue with Kevin Hart's roast joke. Hart made up a Mt. Rushmore of racism and included Smith on the list alongside people like Shane Gillis, Hulk Hogan, and Kid Rock.

This led to a response on Straight Shooter, in which Smith said he has a good relationship with Hart and felt blindsided by the jabs that were taken.

“I thought I had a pretty damn good relationship with Kevin Hart. He’s been on my show on many occasions. I’ve known him for years," Smith said. "Kevin Hart may have been telling a joke… I have an issue at the fact that it came from him… A guy I have a lot of love and respect for… People try to continue this narrative about me that I know is false… It stung.”

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Stephen A. Smith Addresses Kevin Hart

Ultimately, the Kevin Hart roast has proven to be controversial for a myriad of reasons. The George Floyd jokes were in bad taste, and Hart is still answering for it. Some felt like the writers' room for the roast was too white, and that Hart gave anti-blackness a pass.

As for Smith, he believes that this was a low blow. Smith has been accused of being anti-black in the past. Famously, Terrell Owens once said that Max Kellerman was blacker than him. This subsequently led to a strong response from Smith, who was clearly upset with the implication.

Smith remains a prominent figure in sports television, despite his pivot into politics. With this pivot comes increased scrutiny as it pertains to his views. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Hart would make this kind of swing. Regardless of whether or not it's in poor taste.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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