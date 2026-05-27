Joe Budden Believes Kevin Hart Is Gaslighting People Over George Floyd Roast Jokes

BY Alexander Cole
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Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Actor Kevin Hart talks on the phone during warm ups between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Following Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd jokes at the Kevin Hart roast, Joe Budden believes the comedian is gaslighting.

Kevin Hart has angered and disappointed fans with his Netflix roast. The roast featured numerous white comedians making tone deaf racial jokes. Overall, the most egregious example was Tony Hinchcliffe, who seemed obsessed with George Floyd throughout his set.

This has subsequently led to backlash and a not-so-great response from Hart himself. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Hart acknowledged that the jokes were crass. However, he defended Hinchcliffe's right to attend the roast and make offensive remarks.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden was not impressed with Hart, and he let those feelings be known. He even stated that Hart is currently "gaslighting" his supporters.

“Kevin Hart is gaslighting people," Budden said. "The people that are offended don’t give a f*** that he had one of the best sets & if anyone is supposed to understand that it’s you.”

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Joe Budden On Kevin Hart

Budden then went on to talk about how some have proclaimed that Hart has ingratiated himself with white audiences and offensive white comedians. Budden believes the recent comments made by Hart seem to confirm some of these suspicions.

“Some of those accusations about Kevin appear true & if Kev doesn’t look at himself as one of ours then I’m not about to keep looking at him that way," Budden continued.

It is clear that Hart has left many disappointed and offended by his associations. Hinchcliffe is a comedian who has proven to be offensive for the sake of being offensive. His George Floyd jokes were in poor taste, and there are other comedians out there who feel the same.

Whether or not Netflix continues with these roasts, and the current crop of comedians who attend them, remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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