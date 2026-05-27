Kevin Hart has angered and disappointed fans with his Netflix roast. The roast featured numerous white comedians making tone deaf racial jokes. Overall, the most egregious example was Tony Hinchcliffe, who seemed obsessed with George Floyd throughout his set.

This has subsequently led to backlash and a not-so-great response from Hart himself. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Hart acknowledged that the jokes were crass. However, he defended Hinchcliffe's right to attend the roast and make offensive remarks.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden was not impressed with Hart, and he let those feelings be known. He even stated that Hart is currently "gaslighting" his supporters.

“Kevin Hart is gaslighting people," Budden said. "The people that are offended don’t give a f*** that he had one of the best sets & if anyone is supposed to understand that it’s you.”

Joe Budden On Kevin Hart

Budden then went on to talk about how some have proclaimed that Hart has ingratiated himself with white audiences and offensive white comedians. Budden believes the recent comments made by Hart seem to confirm some of these suspicions.

“Some of those accusations about Kevin appear true & if Kev doesn’t look at himself as one of ours then I’m not about to keep looking at him that way," Budden continued.

It is clear that Hart has left many disappointed and offended by his associations. Hinchcliffe is a comedian who has proven to be offensive for the sake of being offensive. His George Floyd jokes were in poor taste, and there are other comedians out there who feel the same.