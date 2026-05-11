Kevin Hart Criticized For Laughing At Tony Hinchcliffe's Disgusting George Floyd Joke

The Roast of Kevin Hart went down on Netflix last night, and while there were plenty of highlights, there were also some obvious lowlights. By far the biggest of those lowlights was Kill Tony comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe.

Due to a lack of talent, Hinchcliffe has had to rely on an annoying brand of edgelord-ism. The only way he gets attention is by being as offensive and as inflammatory as possible. It's why his Madison Square Garden set became such a talking point amid Donald Trump's Presidential Election campaign.

As a direct result of Hinchcliffe's proximity to people like Joe Rogan, he gets invited to all of the big comedy events. Kevin Hart's roast was no exception. Not long into Hinchcliffe's set, he made a disgusting joke about the death of George Floyd.

“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe," Hinchcliffe said.

Quite frankly, none of this is very surprising. Hinchcliffe is the type of comedian to make a joke like this. However, the fact that he was even invited to The Roast of Kevin Hart is what is leaving some fans disappointed. On X, Kevin Hart was heavily criticized for numerous reasons. Firstly, fans felt as though he fostered an environment in which white supremacy was tolerated. Secondly, he laughed at Hinchcliffe's George Floyd joke, which rubbed many the wrong way.

Fans Are Upset With Kevin Hart

Below, you can find some of the critical tweets regarding Kevin Hart and his roast. Hart's laughter has proven to be a big problem for many of the folks who tuned in, and it is easy to see why that would be the case. At the end of the day, no good was ever going to come from Hinchcliffe's inclusion in the proceedings.