Kevin Hart Criticized For Laughing At Tony Hinchcliffe's Disgusting George Floyd Joke

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Film actor Kevin Hart in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
"The Roast of Kevin Hart" has elicited some significant criticism, especially in light of Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd joke.

The Roast of Kevin Hart went down on Netflix last night, and while there were plenty of highlights, there were also some obvious lowlights. By far the biggest of those lowlights was Kill Tony comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe.

Due to a lack of talent, Hinchcliffe has had to rely on an annoying brand of edgelord-ism. The only way he gets attention is by being as offensive and as inflammatory as possible. It's why his Madison Square Garden set became such a talking point amid Donald Trump's Presidential Election campaign.

As a direct result of Hinchcliffe's proximity to people like Joe Rogan, he gets invited to all of the big comedy events. Kevin Hart's roast was no exception. Not long into Hinchcliffe's set, he made a disgusting joke about the death of George Floyd.

“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe," Hinchcliffe said.

Quite frankly, none of this is very surprising. Hinchcliffe is the type of comedian to make a joke like this. However, the fact that he was even invited to The Roast of Kevin Hart is what is leaving some fans disappointed. On X, Kevin Hart was heavily criticized for numerous reasons. Firstly, fans felt as though he fostered an environment in which white supremacy was tolerated. Secondly, he laughed at Hinchcliffe's George Floyd joke, which rubbed many the wrong way.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

Fans Are Upset With Kevin Hart

Below, you can find some of the critical tweets regarding Kevin Hart and his roast. Hart's laughter has proven to be a big problem for many of the folks who tuned in, and it is easy to see why that would be the case. At the end of the day, no good was ever going to come from Hinchcliffe's inclusion in the proceedings.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Hart mended his relationship with Katt Williams. This was seen as the most wholesome section of the show. Although that did not stop Williams from cracking jokes, regardless.

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles TV Katt Williams Makes Brutal Diddy Jokes After Squashing Beef With Kevin Hart
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks TV Pete Davidson Calls Kanye West A "Gay Nazi" During Kevin Hart's Netflix Roast
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors TV X Users React To The Chaos Of “The Roast Of Kevin Hart”: “That Roast Was Toxic As Sh*t”
tom brady roast Sports The Roast Of Tom Brady: 7 Best Jokes
Comments 0