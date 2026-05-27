NORE Blasts Stephen Jackson Over George Floyd Joke At Kevin Hart Roast

NORE is standing on business after Tony Hinchcliffe’s incredibly distasteful joke about George Floyd at Netflix’s Roast Of Kevin Hart. The Drink Champs co-host recently took shots at Stephen Jackson, whom Kevin Hart said he talked to following the roast. Jackson, who serves as a co-host on the All The Smoke podcast alongside Matt Barnes, has very close ties to George Floyd’s family and has been an ardent supporter of ensuring that justice is served after Floyd’s death.

NORE shared a video on social media where he called out Stephen Jackson for not standing on business when speaking to Kevin Hart. In an X post he captioned, “Big goofy only got smoke wit black people !!!! Or maybe he don't want smoke lol,” NORE expressed disappointment since Jackson didn’t take shots at Hinchcliffe.

“You don’t got none of that smoke with nobody else, big goofy. Big Goofy, that white man disrespected who you claimed to be your brother, and you ain’t got no smoke,” NORE said. NORE claimed Jackson didn’t keep the same energy for Hinchcliffe as he did for people like Ye, who’ve made disparaging remarks about George Floyd in the past. “We want you to have all the smoke.”

Stephen Jackson Confirms Kevin Hart Reached Out To Him

Following Kevin Hart’s interview on The Breakfast Club, Jackson shared his side of the story. While making it clear that he’s been friends with the comedian for years, he said that he told Kevin that he “would never laugh at a joke about dead people,” including Charlie Kirk.

“I had to let him know that. Am I mad at [Kevin Hart]? No, I’m not mad at him. He didn’t say it,” Jackson explained. “I sent a DM to the mothaf*cka who said it, directed dead at him.”

He added that he didn’t expect Kevin Hart to interject after the joke was made because it was a roast in the first place.

“I’m speaking for me. I don’t speak for George’s family… I don’t speak for them because I don’t really know none of them,” he said, adding that he knows a few people in George Floyd’s family but not the entire family.