Usher Remixes "Burn" For Kevin Hart's Netflix Comedy Roast

The two have playfully gone back and forth for years, and Usher didn't miss a chance to "burn" Kevin Hart before his roast took a turn.

Fans online didn't hesitate to react with a bit of criticism, with some confused about Usher's addition. That was only baffling to those unaware of the singer and comedian's friendly music beef . Others were critical of the singer's delivery, which some didn't find as funny as it was probably intended to be. Still, it was the least controversial moment in the entire roast, so regardless, it seemed as if both Usher and Hart had fun with the brief back and forth. Check out the clip above and some reactions below.

“Tell me why I should stay in this fake friendship / ‘Cause we ain’t laughin’, Kevin / It keeps happenin’, Kevin," Raymond sang as Hart playfully interrupted him, yelling, "What the f*ck are you doing?!" Usher continued to belt out, "Plus, you’re probably somewhere filming some bullsh*t / I think that you should/ Watching Kevin ain’t the same for nobody / When they go to commercial / Had to do a roast, ’cause them jokes ain’t/ Crackin’ like they used to / Look at what money does to you.”

Music fans can't help but mention the opening of the show, which featured none other than Usher Raymond, himself. The legendary R&B crooner has been busy preparing for his upcoming R&B Tour with Chris Brown , but that didn't stop him from making a unique appearance on Hart's special. Usher took to the mic to deliver a...funny?...rendition of his classic hit "Burn," albeit with jabs toward Hart.

Recently, the Netflix is a Joke festival took over the comedy clubs in Los Angeles for a full week, with hundreds of comedians taking to the stage. To help close out the lengthy celebration, Netflix returned with The Roast of Kevin Hart, which has certainly garnered mixed reactions from the public. From Tony Hinchcliffe's distasteful George Floyd joke to Shane Gillis calling out Chelsea Handler for allegedly being a "Zionist" to Pete Davidson calling Kanye West a "gay Nazi," the internet chatter about Hart's peculiar roast has yet to cease.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.