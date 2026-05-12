Usher Remixes "Burn" For Kevin Hart's Netflix Comedy Roast

Recently, the Netflix is a Joke festival took over the comedy clubs in Los Angeles for a full week, with hundreds of comedians taking to the stage. To help close out the lengthy celebration, Netflix returned with The Roast of Kevin Hart, which has certainly garnered mixed reactions from the public. From Tony Hinchcliffe's distasteful George Floyd joke to Shane Gillis calling out Chelsea Handler for allegedly being a "Zionist" to Pete Davidson calling Kanye West a "gay Nazi," the internet chatter about Hart's peculiar roast has yet to cease.
Music fans can't help but mention the opening of the show, which featured none other than Usher Raymond, himself. The legendary R&B crooner has been busy preparing for his upcoming R&B Tour with Chris Brown, but that didn't stop him from making a unique appearance on Hart's special. Usher took to the mic to deliver a...funny?...rendition of his classic hit "Burn," albeit with jabs toward Hart.
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“Tell me why I should stay in this fake friendship / ‘Cause we ain’t laughin’, Kevin / It keeps happenin’, Kevin," Raymond sang as Hart playfully interrupted him, yelling, "What the f*ck are you doing?!" Usher continued to belt out, "Plus, you’re probably somewhere filming some bullsh*t / I think that you should/ Watching Kevin ain’t the same for nobody / When they go to commercial / Had to do a roast, ’cause them jokes ain’t/ Crackin’ like they used to / Look at what money does to you.”
Fans online didn't hesitate to react with a bit of criticism, with some confused about Usher's addition. That was only baffling to those unaware of the singer and comedian's friendly music beef. Others were critical of the singer's delivery, which some didn't find as funny as it was probably intended to be. Still, it was the least controversial moment in the entire roast, so regardless, it seemed as if both Usher and Hart had fun with the brief back and forth. Check out the clip above and some reactions below.