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Usher Remixes "Burn" For Kevin Hart's Netflix Comedy Roast
The two have playfully gone back and forth for years, and Usher didn't miss a chance to "burn" Kevin Hart before his roast took a turn.
By
Erika Marie
May 11, 2026