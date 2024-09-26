Kevin Hart Ticks Usher Off By Hijacking His Show In Hilariously NSFW Fashion

Kevin Hart thought Usher had given him the all-clear.

Usher's Past Present Future tour has been a wild ride to witness, whether due to his own showmanship or based on crowd or celebrity participation. However, on that last note, sometimes their involvement can go a little bit too far, even if it's a scripted skit. Moreover, Kevin Hart recently rushed the R&B star's stage in Inglewood, California on Wednesday (September 25). The comedian tries to do his best impression of the singer with a mic stand in his hand, taking off his white vest in dramatic fashion. "This is the new me," Hart said before covering "Nice & Slow." "What the f**k are you doing?!" the real Usher eventually asked him.

Apparently, the concept of the skit is that the two misunderstood each other when they discussed whether Kevin Hart could do a song by himself. He eventually left Usher to his crowd, but not before belting out some more "Nice & Slow" notes. It wasn't the only surprise that the Dallas native faced recently. He revealed that someone hacked his Twitter account amid rumors that the Diddy scandal prompted him to take the page down.

Usher & Kevin Hart's Hilarious Mix-Up

Elsewhere, Kevin Hart continues to cross over with the music world, incorporating his wider forays into pop culture and entertainment. For example, he tapped Lil Wayne and Ludacris to headline his Labor Day festival, and he's had a lot of other notable moments with superstars as of late. All we can hope for is that the next crossover, whether it's for a skit or not, goes over as well as this Usher antic. It was a pretty funny moment for the audience to witness amid a trek that makes headlines for plenty of reasons that don't relate to the music or performance.

Speaking of musical performances, Usher recently gave Kendrick Lamar some advice for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. "Everybody has this fifteen minutes of fame idea, but it's really your fifteen minutes of fame," he told Live With Kelly And Mark. "You have to play hits. You've got to get right to it. [...] Let's just say, it's been a great experience to say that I could play the Super Bowl. I understand how much pressure comes with it and I wouldn't wish it on anybody. But I would wish it on you if you've had the career."