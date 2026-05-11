James Harden Debuts "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10

James Harden laced up a new "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10 in Game 3 against the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs are down 2-1 in the series. The shoes were easily the most eye-catching thing on the floor.

The timing makes sense. Harden wore these the day before Mother's Day and the soft pink colorway reads as a deliberate nod to the occasion. Adidas has done "Pink Lemonade" colorways in Harden's line before, dating back to the Vol. 4 in 2019. This Vol. 10 version brings that name back on a very different shoe.

The Harden Vol. 10 is one of the more futuristic-looking basketball shoes on the market right now. The sculpted foam shell wraps the shoe in a way that reads almost alien on the court.

In pink, with a metallic shine, it reads even louder. Yellow lace aglets pop against the soft pink base while black three stripes on the side keep the Adidas identity intact.

Harden scored 19 points in 40 minutes in the loss. The Cavs now face a 2-1 deficit heading into Game 4 today. The shoes did their job visually. The result wasn't what Cleveland needed.

Whether the "Pink Lemonade" Vol. 10 gets a retail release hasn't been confirmed yet. But given Harden's playoff spotlight, the demand will be there.

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Adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Pink Lemonade"

The Adidas Harden Vol. 10 features a molded foam upper with sculpted ridges wrapping the front with a design look that's become a signature of the series over the last few volumes. The "Pink Lemonade" colorway runs the entire upper in a soft metallic pink that shimmers under arena lighting.

Black three stripes hit the lateral side for brand contrast, and yellow lace aglets add the citrus detail that justifies the colorway name. The outsole matches the pink palette underfoot. It's a bold shoe even by Harden's standards.