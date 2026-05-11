James Harden Debuts "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
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James Harden debuted the "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10 in Game 3 against the Pistons, a metallic pink colorway timed to Mother's Day

James Harden laced up a new "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10 in Game 3 against the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs are down 2-1 in the series. The shoes were easily the most eye-catching thing on the floor.

The timing makes sense. Harden wore these the day before Mother's Day and the soft pink colorway reads as a deliberate nod to the occasion. Adidas has done "Pink Lemonade" colorways in Harden's line before, dating back to the Vol. 4 in 2019. This Vol. 10 version brings that name back on a very different shoe.

The Harden Vol. 10 is one of the more futuristic-looking basketball shoes on the market right now. The sculpted foam shell wraps the shoe in a way that reads almost alien on the court.

In pink, with a metallic shine, it reads even louder. Yellow lace aglets pop against the soft pink base while black three stripes on the side keep the Adidas identity intact.

Harden scored 19 points in 40 minutes in the loss. The Cavs now face a 2-1 deficit heading into Game 4 today. The shoes did their job visually. The result wasn't what Cleveland needed.

Whether the "Pink Lemonade" Vol. 10 gets a retail release hasn't been confirmed yet. But given Harden's playoff spotlight, the demand will be there.

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Adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Pink Lemonade"

The Adidas Harden Vol. 10 features a molded foam upper with sculpted ridges wrapping the front with a design look that's become a signature of the series over the last few volumes. The "Pink Lemonade" colorway runs the entire upper in a soft metallic pink that shimmers under arena lighting.

Black three stripes hit the lateral side for brand contrast, and yellow lace aglets add the citrus detail that justifies the colorway name. The outsole matches the pink palette underfoot. It's a bold shoe even by Harden's standards.

The Vol. 10 has become one of the most PE-friendly basketball shoes of the 2025-26 season, appearing on multiple players across the league in various exclusive colorways.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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