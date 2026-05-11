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adidas harden vol 10
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Sneakers
James Harden Debuts "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10
James Harden debuted the "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10 in Game 3 against the Pistons, a metallic pink colorway timed to Mother's Day
By
Ben Atkinson
May 11, 2026