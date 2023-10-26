5 Must-Have Pink Sneakers For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Overall, this is a great initiative that brings awareness to a disease that has probably affected someone you know. Pink ribbons can be found all over the place, and even athletes show support with some pink gear. As for sneakerheads, well, they are always down for some pink footwear. Consequently, we are looking at five amazing pink basketball shoes that you can wear for this very special month.

Nike KD 16 "Aunt Pearl"

Image via Flight Club

Firstly, we have one of the best Kevin Durant sneakers on the market. Overall, the Nike KD 16 has proven to be an amazing silhouette. Moreover, the "Aunt Pearl" colorway is one that pays homage to his aunt who fought cancer. This version of the shoe is covered in shades of pink and looks stunning on the court. It is one of those shoes that will forever be a staple in the Nike Basketball world.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "Lucid Fuchsia"

Image via Flight Club

Secondly, we have this awesome Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "Lucid Fuchsia." The Harden signature sneaker line has always produced some unique models. In fact, this particular Harden offering has a Yeezy quality to it. That said, this particular shade of pink is incredible and the black accents lead to some cool contrast. If you want to stand out, these will help you do so.

Wmns Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 "Hyper Pink"

Image via Flight Club

Next up, we have this Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 in "Hyper Pink." This is another gorgeous-looking shoe that will have a lot of people excited. It is a women's colorway, so you do have to take that into consideration. However, if you are someone who needs some women's-sized shoes and they are for the hardcourt specifically, these may just well be the move.

New Balance Two WXY V3 "Pink"

Image via Flight Club

Subsequently, we have the New Balance Two WXY V3 "Pink". New Balance has some very cool basketball shoes, and this is one of them. The tooling on the upper is unlike any basketball offering on the market. Moreover, the shades of pink here mesh extremely well with one another. It all culminates in a shoe that is going to have folks talking.

Nike Ja 1 "Day One - Soft Pink"

Image via Flight Club

Lastly, we present to you the Nike Ja 1 "Day One - Soft Pink." Ja Morant's first signature shoe with Nike has proven to be a huge success. This colorway is a continuation of that success. The midsole here is blue, however, it contrasts perfectly with the soft pink upper. There is a lot happening here, however, it conveys a whole bunch of personality. Simply put, these are unique and phenomenal, all at once.

