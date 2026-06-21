Clavicular Claims He Put DJ Akademiks Onto Unapproved Weight Loss Drugs

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Clavicular DJ Akademiks Weight Loss Drugs
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks had the Internet talking by showing off his weight loss, something Clavicular was allegedly a factor in.

Clavicular's controversial use of drugs has been a significant part of his online presence, causing debate over intaking substances for weight loss and other cosmetic purposes. Allegedly, he put DJ Akademiks onto some of these products. This is according to the streamer himself, who reacted to Akademiks' viral and dramatic weight loss transformation by claiming he gave the journalist a drug colloquially referred to as Reta.

In a stream clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Clav was in the car and came across the video of Ak showing off his fitness. Some folks in the chat apparently joked about the streamer giving the commentator weight loss drugs, which led him to claim it's true.

"'Do you think Clav put him onto Reta?' Holy f**k, look at Ak," Clavicular expressed. "Ak is lean, bro. I gave Ak Reta, so... Yeah, [I take Reta]."

For those unaware, Reta reportedly refers to the experimental weight loss and diabetes medication retatrutide. It's currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, so regulators and agencies like the FDA still haven't approved it.

To be clear, DJ Akademiks hasn't confirmed whether or not he's taking or has taken weight loss drugs, instead speaking on better eating habits and cutting some of his vices down. Maybe he responds to Clavicular's claims, but in any case, he's just happy to be on the path he wants to be on.

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What Is Clavicular Famous For?

Clavicular gained viral fame for reasons related to this weight loss narrative. His wave of "looksmaxxing" focuses on ideal body standards for men and women, engaging in cosmetic modifications, commenting on dating dynamics and "gender wars" narratives, and more frequently controversial angles.

On the other hand, DJ Akademiks' consistent commentary on other people's bodies has also resulted in some backlash over this weight loss moment. Some feel like he's too comfortable speaking negatively on others, returning the fire by mocking this health journey.

In any case, Akademiks hasn't verified Clav's claim at press time. In fact, he's probably happy to see so many haters and fans alike debate about this and keep the viral train running. The most important factor to consider is how, if there is any drug consumption, hopefully it's safe and responsible.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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