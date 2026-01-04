Future Sparks Album Rumors By Coming Back To Instagram After Four Months

Future had a pretty quiet 2025 when compared to his three albums in 2024, but some fans think that he might be back soon. As caught by Complex Music on Twitter, he recently reactivated his Instagram account after suffering a hack four months ago.

This hack regarding a cryptocurrency scam also flooded the IG accounts of Adele, Tyla, and the late Michael Jackson. Their pages suddenly had a whole bunch of posts promoting an unregulated crypto coin that targeted users into falling for the scheme via celebrity endorsements, regardless of their fabrication.

As such, maybe this means that the Atlanta artists just took this long to get his account back up, protecting his brand and online security until he and his team fully resolved the issue. However, this Instagram reactivation led to rumors of a new album rollout coming soon, as is common practice these days. There's no such confirmation or further hints of this at press time, but there are other signs pointing die-hards to this speculative interpretation.

Future tweeted a New Year's message dissing 2025 as a whole, and also said he has "more success on the way." Still, maybe fans are just seeing what they want to believe and making a mountain out of a molehill. Hopefully they are right, though, as we're never saying no to new Pluto.

What Was Future's Last Album?

For those unaware, Future's last album was MIXTAPE PLUTO, which came out in September of 2024. The feature-less mixtape followed his gargantuan 2024 collab albums with Metro Boomin, and all three were very commercially successful. Those not only gave fans new favorites like WE DON'T TRUST YOU's title track in March and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU's "All To Myself" in April, but also Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse on the former full-length kicking off the multi-faceted Drake beef.