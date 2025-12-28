Future Is Ready To Move On From 2025 Amid Atlanta "Streets" Debate

No one really knows why Future tweeted a middle finger to the year days before 2026, but there might be some context to unpack.

After dropping three projects in 2024, Future took a pretty nice break this year when it comes to dominating the hip-hop game. Of course, he still had a lot going on, such as a partnership with Louis Vuitton. But it also seems like Hendrix is ready to leave 2025 behind, as a Sunday (December 28) tweet of his clearly displays.

The "F**k you 2025" sentiment is evident from the middle finger emoji replacing the curse word. Of course, we have no idea why he tweeted this or what specifically he's referring to, but fans had plenty of theories. "You needa apologize to Gunna," one fan wrote under the replies.

This refers to the big Atlanta "streets" conversations that have been happening this year, most recently with 21 Savage and Young Thug's "f**k the streets" messages. However, this also extends to Thugger's snitching allegations, the YSL RICO case, the rap game ostracizing Wunna in fans' eyes, and a lot of other matters. While this is a very vague and odd message, a lot of drama among Fewtch's collaborators surely doesn't make for the most stress-free situation. At least he didn't have three albums to think about this year, although this is obviously not a good thing for fans who love his music.

Future & Drake Beef

Also, Future was directly affected by these debates recently. He ended up having a brief online spat with 21 Savage that they quickly resolved, and some fans even theorized that Latto was a key reason why the rift originally happened. But again, that's just fan interpretation, so take all of this with a huge grain of salt.

Another factor that Pluto fans brought up when replying to this 2025 message is another Future beef that might not be as easy to squash. Of course, we're talking about Drake. Although that was obviously more of a 2024 thing, fans of both still feel upset about it. We'll see if 2026 is what brings the duo back together.

But the Atlanta legend isn't all doom and gloom. The day before this 2025 tweet, he had a more positive message on his page: "Manifesting real love and prosperity! More wins and blessings…"

