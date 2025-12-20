Fans Divise Theory That Latto Is At The Core Of 21 Savage & Future’s Brief Feud

Fans Theory Latto Core 21 Savage Future Feud Hip Hop News
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
21 Savage and Latto have almost unquestionably confirmed their relationship as of late, whereas 21 and Future settled a brief escalation.

Latto, 21 Savage, and Future all have collaborations or remixes together, and there's been a lot of speculation about two separate and unrelated narratives concerning them. One is the nearly undeniable romance between Savage and Latto, and the other is Fewtch and 21's brief online spat, which they quickly resolved. However, No Jumper caught wind of various social media users who claim there's actually a connection here.

The theory revolves around Hendrix's "BRAZZIER" track, which contains the following lines: "I'll f**k a rapper b***h in the whip / Write her a verse, give her a lil' clout" and "She a nympho, benzo, b***h just hit the lotto / Put them yellow diamonds on a Black b***h, call her Mulatto [possible double entendre for Latto's original rap name]." No Jumper included a clip on Instagram of the Atlanta femcee talking to Mariah The Scientist and Angel Reese about a time in which she allegedly got intimate with someone in a car.

Basically, the theory is that she cheated on 21 Savage with Future, and that this caused their rift. But of course, things aren't that simple. Not only does the Sugar Honey Iced Tea artist not give enough detail about her alleged encounter to make heads or tails of it, but the lyrics in question could be about so many different people.

Also, neither she nor her public image have a monopoly on wordplay with the "-otto" rhyme scheme. Finally, Savage and Pluto's online altercation didn't have much context to it to begin with. And if it did, it definitely wasn't romantic in any way. So maybe these are just general and nondescript lyrics falling out of context... Or maybe fans are onto something.

Read More: 21 Savage Inspires Various Hip-Hop Artists To Condemn "The Streets"

Are 21 Savage & Latto Dating?

Either way, take all of this speculation with a massive grain of salt. We'll see if any lyricist decides to speak out about this, which seems very unlikely.

For context, Latto seemingly confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage during a TMZ street interview. While they still have some plausible deniability, they can't quite escape the years of speculation leading up to this moment.

Meanwhile, Future and 21 Savage's Atlanta hip-hop conflicts continue to develop. Things began only with the YSL RICO case, but now, a lot of loyalties are in question. Whether or not this is another instance of that is a mystery...

Read More: Latto Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Her "Christmas In Clayco" Event

